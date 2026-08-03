EC Seeks Documents from Sunetra Pawar Over Amendments In NCP Constitution
This request for clarification stems from discrepancies found between the records available with the Commission and the information previously provided by the party.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 10:45 PM IST
Mumbai: The Election Commission on Monday issued a notice to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sunetra Pawar over amendments made to the party's constitution, after the death of her husband Ajit Pawar earlier this year.
The poll panel directed Pawar to submit necessary documents and a detailed explanation regarding amendments made to the party's constitution. The Commission has sought clarification on several aspects of the party's revised constitution and details regarding the process followed for the amendments, the resolutions approving them, the composition of the National Executive, meeting minutes, membership lists, and other official documents.
This request for clarification stems from discrepancies found between the records available with the Commission and the information previously provided by the party. According to information submitted to the Election Commission, the party had stated that amendments were made to Articles 6, 7, 12, 18(1), 32, and 36 of the constitution.
However, the Commission noted that the resolution from the national convention—submitted to the ECI—mentioned only the amendment to Article 18(1). Therefore, the Commission has directed the party to provide evidence and relevant documents specifying exactly which meetings, resolutions, and procedures led to the amendments of the remaining articles.
The Commission also clarified in its letter that a final decision regarding the revised constitution will be taken only after verifying the necessary documents. Differences of opinion regarding leadership have been surfacing within the Nationalist Congress Party over the past few months. Some office-bearers had objected to the election of Pawar as National President, claiming that the process was not in accordance with the party's constitution.
A complaint regarding the matter had been filed with the Election Commission. Taking cognizance of the issue, the Commission has subsequently sought the relevant documents. Meanwhile, NCP leader Umesh Patil urged that the letter not be given an unnecessary political spin. According to him, routine correspondence takes place between the Election Commission and political parties for various administrative reasons and the Commission frequently requests various documents and information.
Patil said the latest letter is part of this standard procedure and stems from no special or unusual cause. Although he stated that the party would submit all requested information and necessary documents in accordance with the rules, the fact that the Commission has sought a direct explanation regarding constitutional amendments has lent political significance to the developments.
Political analyst Shailesh Paranjpe said whenever a recognized political party amends its constitution, it is mandatory for it to submit the official records, the relevant resolution, and necessary documents to the Election Commission. Therefore, while the Commission's request for additional documents is a routine administrative step, the issue has gained heightened importance against the backdrop of existing internal dissension within the party.
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