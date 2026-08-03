ETV Bharat / state

EC Seeks Documents from Sunetra Pawar Over Amendments In NCP Constitution

Mumbai: The Election Commission on Monday issued a notice to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sunetra Pawar over amendments made to the party's constitution, after the death of her husband Ajit Pawar earlier this year.

The poll panel directed Pawar to submit necessary documents and a detailed explanation regarding amendments made to the party's constitution. The Commission has sought clarification on several aspects of the party's revised constitution and details regarding the process followed for the amendments, the resolutions approving them, the composition of the National Executive, meeting minutes, membership lists, and other official documents.

This request for clarification stems from discrepancies found between the records available with the Commission and the information previously provided by the party. According to information submitted to the Election Commission, the party had stated that amendments were made to Articles 6, 7, 12, 18(1), 32, and 36 of the constitution.

However, the Commission noted that the resolution from the national convention—submitted to the ECI—mentioned only the amendment to Article 18(1). Therefore, the Commission has directed the party to provide evidence and relevant documents specifying exactly which meetings, resolutions, and procedures led to the amendments of the remaining articles.