ETV Bharat / state

EC Revises Maharashtra Electoral Roll Revision Plan, Extends Door-To-Door Verification Till Aug 17

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra and extended the ongoing house-to-house verification by Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) till August 17.

In an order issued to the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer, the commission said the revised schedule was approved following a request from the state CEO and would apply to the SIR of electoral rolls with October 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.

Under the revised timetable, the house-to-house visits by BLOs, which began on June 30, will now continue till August 17 instead of August 8 set earlier. The rationalisation and re-arrangement of polling stations will also be completed on August 17. The draft electoral rolls will be published on August 24, following which claims and objections can be filed between August 24 and September 23.