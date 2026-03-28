ETV Bharat / state

EC Publishes Second Supplementary Voter List In Poll-Bound Bengal; No Details On Deletions This Time

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday night published the second supplementary voters' list under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, an official said. The poll panel, however, did not provide details on the total number of deletions or inclusions in the second list.

"The second list has been published. We cannot divulge anything more," an EC official said. Booth-wise lists were made available on the EC website around 11.30 pm, but the web pages containing data about deletions or inclusions could not be accessed due to some "technical glitches", the official said.

The Commission had released the first supplementary list of 'Under Adjudication' voters on Monday (March 23), but remained tight-lipped on the number of deletions or the precise figure of cases disposed of on that list, drawing criticism from various quarters.

A total of 58 lakh names were deleted following the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision exercise, slashing the state's eligible electors from the initial 7.66 crore to 7.08 crore on grounds of death, migration, duplication and untraceability.

On February 28, around 60 lakh names were marked as "under adjudication" in the final voters' list published after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Following that, 705 judicial officers were appointed to determine whether these names would be retained or removed from the electoral rolls.