ETV Bharat / state

EC Publishes Names Excluded From Delhi Electoral Roll

New Delhi: The Delhi Election Commission (EC) has published online a list of around 31 lakh names with discrepancies and is sending notices to the persons named to present documents for verification, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ashok Kumar said on Saturday. On August 31, the EC published a draft electoral roll with 47 lakh of the city's 1.45 crore voters excised.

Every one in three voters in Delhi was removed from the draft roll published as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list.

"As on date, 31,63,930 notices have been generated and are being delivered to electors concerned of Delhi. Notices are being issued to the electors – who could not be linked with the electoral roll of last revision and to those having logical discrepancies in their linking with the electoral roll of last revision," a statement said.

The electoral roll officer teams are holding camps for hearings, Kumar said, adding that if necessary, the number of camps would be increased.