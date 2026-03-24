ETV Bharat / state

EC Issues First Supplementary Voters' List After SIR Adjudications In Poll-bound West Bengal

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India on Monday night published the first supplementary voters' list after SIR adjudications in poll-bound West Bengal, an official said. The lists for each booth were made available on the EC's website around 11.55 pm, he said.

Around 60 lakh names were marked as "under adjudication" in the final voters' list published on February 28. Following that, 705 judicial officers were appointed to determine whether these names would be retained or removed from the electoral rolls. The supplementary list contains the names of those voters whose cases have been adjudicated by these judicial officers.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal had said in the evening that around 29 lakh names have been adjudicated so far. It was not immediately known how many of these names were kept in the first supplementary list and how many were deleted. Many reported that, though the list was made available, it could not be downloaded.