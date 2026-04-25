ETV Bharat / state

EC Orders Suspension Of 5 Police Officers In Bengal For 'Serious Misconduct' During Polls

A view of the Nirvachan Sadan (Election Commission of India), in New Delhi on Wednesday. ( ANI )

Kolkata: The Election Commission has directed the West Bengal government to suspend five police officials in Diamond Harbour and initiate disciplinary action against them, for "serious misconduct" and allegedly failing to maintain neutrality during the assembly polls, officials said on Saturday.

In a communication to the state chief secretary, the poll panel said the action followed a report submitted by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal about the conduct of police personnel.

The officers to be suspended are Additional Superintendent of Police Sandip Garai, SDPO Sajal Mondal, Diamond Harbour police station's inspector-in-charge Mausam Chakraborty, Falta police station inspector-in-charge Ajay Bag and Usthi police station officer-in-charge Subhechha Bag.