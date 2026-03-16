ETV Bharat / state

EC Orders Appointment of Dushyant Nariala As New Chief Secretary Of Poll-Bound West Bengal

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, centre, with Election Commissioners S S Sandhu and Vivek Joshi during a press conference to announce the Assembly election schedule for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Sunday, March 15, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has ordered the appointment of Dushyant Nariala as the new chief secretary of West Bengal, which goes to assembly polls in two phases next month.

Till now, Nandini Chakravarty was the state chief secretary. The Commission, after reviewing the state’s poll preparedness, instructed that Nariala, a 1993‑batch IAS officer, be immediately posted as Chief Secretary.

In a letter to the state government sent on Sunday night, the poll authority has also directed the appointment of Sanghamitra Ghosh, a 1997‑batch IAS officer, as principal secretary, Home and Hill Affairs.

It said its directions are to be implemented with immediate effect, and a compliance report in respect of the joining of the officers should be sent by 03:00 pm on Monday.

The ECI further made it clear that officers who have been moved out of their posts will not be assigned to any election‑related responsibilities until the completion of the electoral process.