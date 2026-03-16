EC Orders Appointment of Dushyant Nariala As New Chief Secretary Of Poll-Bound West Bengal
West Bengal Assembly polls will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes on May 4.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 7:55 AM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has ordered the appointment of Dushyant Nariala as the new chief secretary of West Bengal, which goes to assembly polls in two phases next month.
Till now, Nandini Chakravarty was the state chief secretary. The Commission, after reviewing the state’s poll preparedness, instructed that Nariala, a 1993‑batch IAS officer, be immediately posted as Chief Secretary.
In a letter to the state government sent on Sunday night, the poll authority has also directed the appointment of Sanghamitra Ghosh, a 1997‑batch IAS officer, as principal secretary, Home and Hill Affairs.
It said its directions are to be implemented with immediate effect, and a compliance report in respect of the joining of the officers should be sent by 03:00 pm on Monday.
The ECI further made it clear that officers who have been moved out of their posts will not be assigned to any election‑related responsibilities until the completion of the electoral process.
"The officers transferred out shall not be posted in any election-related posts till the completion of elections," the EC underlined. "Such reshuffles are common during MCC to ensure neutrality and prevent any administrative influence on the election machinery," it added.
Assembly polls will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The date of counting of votes will take place on May 4. The polling body on Sunday announced the Assembly Election schedule due in four states and one Union Territory.
Chief Election Commissioner, along with Election Commissioners, recently visited West Bengal to review poll preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state and returned to Delhi on March 10.
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