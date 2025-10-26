EC Issues Fresh Poll Timings For Nine Assembly Constituencies And Several Booths In Bihar
Voting will begin at 7 am, just like all other Assembly seats, but will end at 5 pm - one hour early.
Published : October 26, 2025 at 3:35 PM IST
Patna: The Election Commission (EC) has issued fresh poll timings for nine Assembly constituencies and several hundred booths in the two-phase Bihar Assembly elections on November 6 and 11. Voting will begin at 7 am, just like all other Assembly seats, but will end at 5 pm - one hour early.
The EC took the decision after assessing the inputs on the law-and-order situation in the concerned areas. Previously, polling on them was to end at 4 pm, which was two hours earlier than the normal constituencies.
Two of such constituencies – Simri Bakhtiyarpur and Mahisi – are located in the Saharsa district. They will go to the polls in the first phase of the elections. Additionally, voting at 56 polling stations in Suryagarha constituency will end at 5 pm.
As far as the second phase is concerned, polling at the Chainpur, Rajauli, Gobindpur, Sikandra, Jamui, Jhajha and Chakai seats will end at 5 pm.
Additionally, the 5 pm voting deadline would be adhered to at 121 polling stations in Katoria Assembly constituency, 140 in Belhar, 62 in Chenari, 25 in Goh, 26 in Nabinagar, 169 in Kutumba, 57 in Aurangabad, 125 in Rafiganj, 12 in Gurua, 48 in Sherghati, 361 in Imamganj, 36 in Barachatti, and 20 in Bodh Gaya.
“After considering the reports of the chief electoral officer, Bihar, and taking into account all other material circumstances, including the law-and-order scenario, the Election Commission of India has decided to change the hours of poll in several assembly constituencies, a communique issued by ECI principal secretary Arvind Anand said.
Incidentally, all the second-phase constituencies and polling booths where the polling time has changed had been the hotbeds of Naxalism in the past. Voting at these constituencies during the previous Assembly elections ended at 3 pm to allow the polling and security personnel to safely exit from the area with electronic voting machines (EVMs), firearms, and other election-related material.
They were part of the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected districts. However, at present, no district in Bihar has been designated as Naxal-affected.
Read more