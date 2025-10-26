ETV Bharat / state

EC Issues Fresh Poll Timings For Nine Assembly Constituencies And Several Booths In Bihar

Patna: The Election Commission (EC) has issued fresh poll timings for nine Assembly constituencies and several hundred booths in the two-phase Bihar Assembly elections on November 6 and 11. Voting will begin at 7 am, just like all other Assembly seats, but will end at 5 pm - one hour early.

The EC took the decision after assessing the inputs on the law-and-order situation in the concerned areas. Previously, polling on them was to end at 4 pm, which was two hours earlier than the normal constituencies.

Two of such constituencies – Simri Bakhtiyarpur and Mahisi – are located in the Saharsa district. They will go to the polls in the first phase of the elections. Additionally, voting at 56 polling stations in Suryagarha constituency will end at 5 pm.

As far as the second phase is concerned, polling at the Chainpur, Rajauli, Gobindpur, Sikandra, Jamui, Jhajha and Chakai seats will end at 5 pm.