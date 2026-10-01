ETV Bharat / state

SIR: Karnataka CM Shivakumar Claims Of 'Conspiracy' Delete 45 Lakh Voters Illegally From Electoral Roll

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday alleged that there were "conspiracies" going on to delete a large number of votes by individuals who are filing multiple applications to erase names from the electoral roll under the ongoing SIR in the state. He also called SIR a "big fraud."

Addressing a press conference here, he accused the BJP of involved in this conspiracy to delete "minorities, Dalits and ST voters" from the electoral roll. Shivakumar threatened that he would sit at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukkumar until an inquiry is ordered into the matter. He also asked the Election Commission to file FIR on "vote theft" and electoral offence.

"There are many instances of individuals filing multiple applications in different names for deleting voters. Minorities, Dalits, tribals are being targeted to remove their names from electoral roll under Special Intensive Revision," Shivakumar claimed. According to him, applications have been filed to delete 45 lakh votes. He claimed that 14,000 applications have been filed in Vijayapura alone to delete votes as part of ongoing SIR.

There was bulk filing of form 7 on Sep 22, 23, 24 to delete minority, Dalit, ST votes, the chief minister, a senior Congress leader, alleged. Those filing Form 7 to delete voters on others' behalf aren't Booth Level Agents but BJP workers, he claimed.

"I will sit at the office of the CEO and won't come back till inquiry ordered though there is cabinet meeting today," he said.

Shivakumar also said there are many FIRs in Belagavi, Bhalki, Mysuru and other places against 'illegal' deletion of names from voter list. "There is a big conspiracy by BJP and JD(S) to delete 50-60 lakh voters. BJP has printed large numbers of Form-7 to exclude votes," he charged.

Earlier, he called for a comprehensive investigation, including a criminal probe, into the alleged misuse of Form 7 to seek deletion of voters' names from electoral rolls during the ongoing SIR exercise.