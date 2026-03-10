EC Expresses Concern Over Law And Order In Bengal Ahead Of Polls
Published : March 10, 2026 at 4:31 AM IST
Papri Chatterjee
Kolkata: The full bench of the Election Commission of India believes that West Bengal currently lacks the environment required to conduct peaceful, free and fair elections, sources said.
Over the past three months, detailed reports on the situation in the state were submitted to the Commission. Several complaints regarding the law-and-order situation were also filed. After reviewing these reports, top officials of the Commission reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the administrative preparations during a meeting on Monday.
According to sources, the Commission’s full bench reprimanded election officers from seven districts, including Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Malda, Murshidabad, Howrah, Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman. The Commission also questioned the role of the police and the administration in view of the deteriorating law and order situation in several parts of the state.
During the meeting with administrative officials, the Commission asked why repeated instructions had to be issued to ensure compliance with election guidelines. District election officers were also asked to explain the reasons for failing to implement the Commission’s directives. The full bench reportedly expressed doubts about whether some of the officers could continue to remain in charge of election duties.
Sources said Gyanesh Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner, expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of several election officers. Concerns were also raised about the progress of SIR-related work in the state.
According to officials, the Commission felt that the work expected from district election officers had not been carried out as per its directives, and there had been lapses at various stages. Addressing the meeting, the Chief Election Commissioner reportedly said that all officers were responsible officials and questioned how they could function without following the guidelines issued by the Commission.
Kumar also stated that the Commission was closely monitoring the work of officials at every level. “No one should assume they are outside the Commission’s scrutiny. Any mistake will have consequences, as the Commission cannot be embarrassed due to the negligence of officials,” he said, according to sources.
Additionally, the 25 nodal officers responsible for election-related matters in the state were instructed to promptly perform their duties and strictly adhere to all election guidelines.
At the end of the meeting, the Commission once again reminded all stakeholders that no leniency would be shown if election rules were violated. Officials at every level of the administration were asked to perform their responsibilities diligently.
Meanwhile, when the issue of law and order was raised during the meeting, the state’s Additional Director General (Law and Order) Vineet Goel reportedly stood up to speak. However, sources said the Chief Election Commissioner asked him to take his seat.
Separately, officials of the Enforcement Directorate were reportedly reprimanded for raising a complaint against the West Bengal Police during the meeting. The ED had alleged that the state police had not shared a copy of an FIR. Commission officials responded by saying that the meeting was not the appropriate forum to discuss the issue, adding that the focus of the discussion was on election preparations.
