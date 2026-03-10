ETV Bharat / state

EC Expresses Concern Over Law And Order In Bengal Ahead Of Polls

Papri Chatterjee

Kolkata: The full bench of the Election Commission of India believes that West Bengal currently lacks the environment required to conduct peaceful, free and fair elections, sources said.

Over the past three months, detailed reports on the situation in the state were submitted to the Commission. Several complaints regarding the law-and-order situation were also filed. After reviewing these reports, top officials of the Commission reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the administrative preparations during a meeting on Monday.

According to sources, the Commission’s full bench reprimanded election officers from seven districts, including Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Malda, Murshidabad, Howrah, Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman. The Commission also questioned the role of the police and the administration in view of the deteriorating law and order situation in several parts of the state.

During the meeting with administrative officials, the Commission asked why repeated instructions had to be issued to ensure compliance with election guidelines. District election officers were also asked to explain the reasons for failing to implement the Commission’s directives. The full bench reportedly expressed doubts about whether some of the officers could continue to remain in charge of election duties.

Sources said Gyanesh Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner, expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of several election officers. Concerns were also raised about the progress of SIR-related work in the state.