EC-BJP Nexus Behind Deletions In Bengal's Final Electoral Rolls Post SIR: Mamata
Published : March 2, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
Kolkata: Launching a blistering attack on the Election Commission over deletions in electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that it was a "nexus" between the poll panel and the BJP to disenfranchise genuine voters, and give an edge to the saffron party in the upcoming assembly elections likely in April.
In her first reaction after the publication of electoral rolls on February 28, Banerjee claimed that the deletions had been carried out "deliberately by the BJP and the EC" to tilt the electoral balance in its favour in the polls. "The Election Commission has deliberately deleted genuine voters. I am shocked. This is a very sad and inhumane state of affairs," she said.
The final electoral rolls had 63.66 lakh deletions, about 8.3% of the electorate, reducing the voter base to a little over 7.04 crore. More than 60.06 lakh voters have also been placed in the "under adjudication" category, subject to scrutiny in the coming weeks, marking the most sweeping electoral reset in the state since 2002.
Banerjee asserted that despite "massive deletions" in her own constituency, Bhabanipur, she would emerge victorious regardless of the scale of the revision. "Despite massive deletions in my Bhabanipur constituency, I will win even if there is one voter left," she said at a public programme.
The publication of the final electoral rolls following the SIR triggered a political controversy in the state, with Opposition parties alleging huge deletions. Banerjee said the BJP at the Centre was resorting to mass deletion of voters, unable to win elections on its own merit. "They cannot win elections because people won't vote for them. So they are deleting voters," she asserted.
Banerjee said she would sit on a dharna from March 6 against the 'nexus between the EC and the BJP" to strike off genuine voters. Referring to saffron party's ongoing 'Poriborton Yatra' in Bengal, Banerjee said, "This will be the party's last yatra in Bengal."
