EC-BJP Nexus Behind Deletions In Bengal's Final Electoral Rolls Post SIR: Mamata

Kolkata: Launching a blistering attack on the Election Commission over deletions in electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that it was a "nexus" between the poll panel and the BJP to disenfranchise genuine voters, and give an edge to the saffron party in the upcoming assembly elections likely in April.

In her first reaction after the publication of electoral rolls on February 28, Banerjee claimed that the deletions had been carried out "deliberately by the BJP and the EC" to tilt the electoral balance in its favour in the polls. "The Election Commission has deliberately deleted genuine voters. I am shocked. This is a very sad and inhumane state of affairs," she said.

The final electoral rolls had 63.66 lakh deletions, about 8.3% of the electorate, reducing the voter base to a little over 7.04 crore. More than 60.06 lakh voters have also been placed in the "under adjudication" category, subject to scrutiny in the coming weeks, marking the most sweeping electoral reset in the state since 2002.