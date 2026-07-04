EC Asks TRS Chief Kavitha To Suggest Alternative Name For Her Political Party Amid Objections
With multiple objections now before it, the Election Commission is examining the matter before taking a final decision on the party's name and abbreviation.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (EC) has asked Telangana Rakshana Sena chief Kalvakuntla Kavitha to suggest alternative names for her newly floated political party after receiving a large number of objections to the abbreviation TRS.
In a letter to Kavitha, the EC said it had received numerous representations objecting to the name of the Telangana Rakshana Sena, and later granted preliminary recognition by the poll body. The Commission asked the party to propose alternative names for consideration.
Responding to the EC's communication, Telangana Rakshana Sena leaders said the Commission had shared only two objections with them. They questioned how the EC could ask for alternative names without disclosing the remaining complaints and asserted that the party was prepared to legally contest the issue if necessary.
Sources said that the bulk of the objections were filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which argued that the abbreviation TRS is inseparably linked with its former name, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, and the separate Telangana statehood movement. The party members asserted that TRS carries significant historical and emotional value, having become synonymous with the 14-year agitation for statehood.
BRS further argued that despite officially renaming itself as Bharat Rashtra Samithi, it continues to be popularly known as TRS among the people of Telangana. It warned that allotting the same abbreviation to another political party could create confusion among voters and urged the Commission not to approve the name.
Apart from BRS, other objections have also been submitted. A Maharashtra-based organisation, Telangana Rashtra Samajika Sena Sanstha, had earlier applied to the EC seeking the abbreviation "TRS". The application was reportedly submitted by Dayanand Mahadev Mamdal. As per procedure, the Election Commission also issued a public notice inviting objections to the proposed party name. The Telangana Rajya Samithi Party has also opposed the allocation of the TRS abbreviation to Kavitha's party.
Earlier on April 30, Kavitha stated in a social media post that she received a letter of approval from the Election Commission in person. "I would like to thank the Election Commission and commit to abide by the rules and regulations. In January 2026, following standard EC protocol, we submitted five name choices, and the Election Commission officially granted our third choice. The only one (Telangana Rakshana Sena) with the acronym TRS," she stated.
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