ETV Bharat / state

EC Asks TRS Chief Kavitha To Suggest Alternative Name For Her Political Party Amid Objections

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (EC) has asked Telangana Rakshana Sena chief Kalvakuntla Kavitha to suggest alternative names for her newly floated political party after receiving a large number of objections to the abbreviation TRS.

In a letter to Kavitha, the EC said it had received numerous representations objecting to the name of the Telangana Rakshana Sena, and later granted preliminary recognition by the poll body. The Commission asked the party to propose alternative names for consideration.

Responding to the EC's communication, Telangana Rakshana Sena leaders said the Commission had shared only two objections with them. They questioned how the EC could ask for alternative names without disclosing the remaining complaints and asserted that the party was prepared to legally contest the issue if necessary.

Sources said that the bulk of the objections were filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which argued that the abbreviation TRS is inseparably linked with its former name, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, and the separate Telangana statehood movement. The party members asserted that TRS carries significant historical and emotional value, having become synonymous with the 14-year agitation for statehood.