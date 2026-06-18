ETV Bharat / state

Ebola Not Confirmed In Woman Who Arrived From Sudan: Kerala Health Minister

Kottayam: Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Thursday clarified that Ebola has not been confirmed yet in a woman who arrived from Sudan via Uganda with suspected symptoms, while the health department is awaiting test results.

According to health officials, the woman had approached a private hospital in Pala on Wednesday with fever. However, considering her recent arrival from the African country, the private hospital informed the health department, which decided to shift her to an isolation ward of the Kottayam Medical College and Hospital for round-the-clock monitoring, officials said.

Blood samples of the woman have been collected and sent to a laboratory to determine whether she has been infected with the Ebola virus, the minister said.