Ebola Not Confirmed In Woman Who Arrived From Sudan: Kerala Health Minister
Given her symptoms and fever, the woman has been shifted to the isolation ward of Kottayam Medical College and Hospital for round-the-clock monitoring, officials said.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
Kottayam: Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Thursday clarified that Ebola has not been confirmed yet in a woman who arrived from Sudan via Uganda with suspected symptoms, while the health department is awaiting test results.
According to health officials, the woman had approached a private hospital in Pala on Wednesday with fever. However, considering her recent arrival from the African country, the private hospital informed the health department, which decided to shift her to an isolation ward of the Kottayam Medical College and Hospital for round-the-clock monitoring, officials said.
Blood samples of the woman have been collected and sent to a laboratory to determine whether she has been infected with the Ebola virus, the minister said.
All modern facilities required for disease prevention and treatment have been arranged in Kottayam, while prevention and control activities are being supervised under the direct leadership of the Kottayam district medical officer (DMO).
Muraleedharan reminded that environmental cleanliness is the most crucial factor in preventing infectious diseases. "The health department has issued strict instructions to conduct cleaning drives and proper health inspections across all parts of the state. No need to panic, just stay vigilant," he added
The minister assured the public that the health department is closely monitoring the situation and urged everyone to rely only on official announcements.
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