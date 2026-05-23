ETV Bharat / state

Ebola Alert: Passengers Travel History For Last 21 Days Being Checked At Bhubaneswar Airport

Bhubaneshwar: Amid rising global concern over the fresh Ebola outbreak in central Africa, surveillance measures have been stepped up at the Biju Patnaik Airport (BBI) in Bhubaneswar to prevent the virus from entering the state.

Notable among these measures are thermal screening of every passenger at the airport and checking their travel history for the last 21 days. Especially, more caution is being taken in the case of passengers returning from abroad.

Special surveillance is also being maintained on passengers returning from Bangkok. If any passenger shows suspicious symptoms, they will be tested immediately according to specific guidelines, and arrangements will be made for their treatment.

"We are fully alert and working as per the guidelines issued by the Central government," said Bhubaneswar Airport Director Prasanna Pradhan.

The Central government held a high-level review meeting with all states and Union Territories regarding the Ebola virus infection. All airports and ports have been instructed to strictly screen people entering India from abroad. Special attention has been paid to passengers coming from Congo, Uganda and South Sudan.