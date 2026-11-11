East Coast Railway Launches Three-Month Safety Drive to Tackle Winter Fog Risks
The safety drive will run from November 10 to February 9, 2027, and will include complete checks of all stations.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 12:57 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has launched a three-month safety drive in its divisions of Khurda Road, Sambalpur, and Rayagada in Odisha to tackle the risk associated with operating trains with low visibility due to winter fog.
The safety drive will run from November 10 to February 9, 2027, and it includes complete checks for all stations, track maintenance, visibility of signals, safety measures, and readiness of staff.
During the safety drive, station managers have been asked to keep sufficient stocks of detonators available. The crew lounges have been provided with enough 'Fog Safe Devices' to help loco pilots spot signals.
In order to control the operations of the trains during foggy weather, the speed of the train has been limited to 75 km/hr, and loco pilots should keep changing speeds depending upon the visibility at any point in time and the signals being shown.
If a 'Fog Safety Device' is not available or does not work properly during any particular run of the train, then the speed of the train should not exceed 60 km/hr, and the loco pilots are instructed to blow the whistle at regular intervals.
Furthermore, to ensure safety in winter, 'winter patrolling' of some critical sections and places where cracks develop in tracks will be done, along with removing the undergrowth, pruning trees, and checking lights at signals and crossings. Inspections by officials and supervisors will also be done at surprise nights and 'foot plate inspections'.
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