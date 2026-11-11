ETV Bharat / state

East Coast Railway Launches Three-Month Safety Drive to Tackle Winter Fog Risks

Representational image. ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has launched a three-month safety drive in its divisions of Khurda Road, Sambalpur, and Rayagada in Odisha to tackle the risk associated with operating trains with low visibility due to winter fog.

The safety drive will run from November 10 to February 9, 2027, and it includes complete checks for all stations, track maintenance, visibility of signals, safety measures, and readiness of staff.

During the safety drive, station managers have been asked to keep sufficient stocks of detonators available. The crew lounges have been provided with enough 'Fog Safe Devices' to help loco pilots spot signals. In order to control the operations of the trains during foggy weather, the speed of the train has been limited to 75 km/hr, and loco pilots should keep changing speeds depending upon the visibility at any point in time and the signals being shown.