Earthquake Tremors Felt In North India
The tremors lasted a few seconds. There were no immediate reports of any damage.
By PTI
Published : April 3, 2026 at 11:00 PM IST|
Updated : April 3, 2026 at 11:27 PM IST
New Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of north India on Friday night, including Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana, officials said.
The tremors, which lasted a few seconds, occurred around 9:45 pm. An official in J-K said the quake was of 5.9 magnitude.
The epicentre of the quake was Afghanistan at a Latitude of 36.398 degrees North and a Longitude of 70.878 degrees East, the official said. The depth of the quake was 150 km, he added. “I felt a strong jolt which lasted for a few seconds," Baldev Chand, a Chandigarh resident who lives in a flat on the second floor, said.
Ajay Kumar, who lives on the 11th floor of a residential building in Zirakpur, Punjab, said, “The tremors lasted for a few seconds. We thought of rushing down but the tremors stopped soon.” According to the USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was near Jurm in Afghanistan.
While no damage or casualties have been reported, several residents said they briefly noticed ceiling fans and lights swaying inside their homes. They also posted the videos online.
EQ of M: 5.9, On: 03/04/2026 21:42:57 IST, Lat: 36.398 N, Long: 70.878 E, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Afghanistan.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 3, 2026
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @GSuresh_NCS @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/GYmeMATF9D
One user posted, "An earthquake measuring near 5.9 on the Richter scale hits Afghanistan, Delhi-NCR, Jammu & Kashmir, Lahore and Islamabad at approximately 9:47 PM on Friday. No major damage or casualties have been reported so far." Another wrote, "I hope nobody is hurt, I saw the fan swaying and turned on the news to see that there was an earthquake." Social media was soon filled with similar posts, with many users expressing concern but also noting that the tremors were mild and brief.
EQ of M: 3.8, On: 03/04/2026 20:12:34 IST, Lat: 28.110 N, Long: 87.626 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 3, 2026
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @GSuresh_NCS @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/LQFIt1WW3z
Adding to the chatter, a user said, "Morning started with duststorm alerts and now this at night, quite a day for Delhi." Another posted, "First the strange weather through the day and now tremors at night, hope everyone stays safe."
Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hit Tibet, as per the National Center for Seismology.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 also struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said on Friday. The quake was at a depth of 177 km (110 miles), GFZ said.
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