ETV Bharat / state

Earthquake Tremors Felt In North India

New Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of north India on Friday night, including Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana, officials said.

The tremors, which lasted a few seconds, occurred around 9:45 pm. An official in J-K said the quake was of 5.9 magnitude.

The epicentre of the quake was Afghanistan at a Latitude of 36.398 degrees North and a Longitude of 70.878 degrees East, the official said. The depth of the quake was 150 km, he added. “I felt a strong jolt which lasted for a few seconds," Baldev Chand, a Chandigarh resident who lives in a flat on the second floor, said.

Ajay Kumar, who lives on the 11th floor of a residential building in Zirakpur, Punjab, said, “The tremors lasted for a few seconds. We thought of rushing down but the tremors stopped soon.” According to the USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was near Jurm in Afghanistan.

While no damage or casualties have been reported, several residents said they briefly noticed ceiling fans and lights swaying inside their homes. They also posted the videos online.