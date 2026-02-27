ETV Bharat / state

Earthquake Tremors Felt In Kolkata, Adjacent Districts; People Rush Out Of Buildings

The tremor was felt at 1.22 pm and it was recorded at a depth of 10 km below the Earth surface, an official of Indian Meteorological Department said. The epicentre was at Nayabazar, around 100 km from Kolkata, he added.

Kolkata: Tremors were felt in Kolkata and adjoining districts in West Bengal on Friday afternoon after an earthquake of 5.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Bangladesh. The quake triggered panic among residents and employees, who rushed out on roads in fear. No loss of life or damage to property has been reported, officials said.

As per initial reports, three tremors, lasting for a few seconds, occurred first at 1:22 pm in a gap of 52 seconds. Earthquake alerts stated that seismic activity was recorded at a magnitude of 5 on the Richter scale.

Nabanna and West Bengal Assembly were evacuated while Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, who was addressing a programme, was seen halting as tremor was felt at the venue.

Amid uncertainty over the intensity of tremor, residents and employees evacuated buildings and gathered on open spaces.

"We were watching the television from our sofa when suddenly tremors were felt. We rushed out of our house. Our fan, sofa, water bottle, furniture, all shook. All our neighbours had gathered on the road," Mita Dasgupta, a resident of Ballygunge said.