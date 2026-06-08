Earthquake Jolts Bihar, Sikkim and North Bengal; Epicentre Located in Bhutan
Tremors from a 5.6-magnitude earthquake near Bhutan were felt in eastern India, prompting residents to step outside as a precaution.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 10:11 AM IST
Purnia: Tremors were felt across parts of Bihar, Sikkim and north Bengal late on Sunday night after an earthquake struck Bhutan. The quake occurred around 11.06 pm, causing panic among residents as the ground shook for a few seconds.
Tremors were reported from Bihar's Purnia and Kishanganj districts, while people in Sikkim and several districts of north Bengal also felt the impact.
According to the Android Earthquake Alerts System, the earthquake measured 5.3 in magnitude, while the United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded it at 5.6. The epicentre was near Punakha, Bhutan. Tremors were felt across Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh and India.
Residents of Purnia and Kishanganj rushed out of their homes. However, no casualties or property damage were reported.
Tremors Felt In Sikkim And North Bengal
Residents of Gangtok and other parts of Sikkim said they felt the tremors for a few seconds, leading many to step outside their homes as a precaution. An official from the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority said the situation was being monitored.
The earthquake was also felt in Siliguri and the districts of Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar in north Bengal. Officials said there were no reports of injuries or damage to property in the affected areas.
Earlier on Sunday morning, tremors were also reported in several parts of Bihar around 6.35 am. Districts including Patna, Supaul, Araria, Sheohar and Siwan experienced shaking, causing residents to come out of their homes and apartment buildings.
Why Do Earthquakes Occur?
Earthquakes occur due to the movement of tectonic plates beneath the Earth's surface. When these plates collide, slide against each other or become stuck, pressure builds up underground. The sudden release of this energy causes the ground to shake, resulting in an earthquake. Strong earthquakes can sometimes lead to significant loss of life and property.
What to do during an earthquake?
- Stay calm and avoid panicking.
- If indoors, take shelter under a sturdy table or bed.
- Stay away from glass windows, cupboards, fans and heavy objects.
- Use staircases instead of lifts in multi-storey buildings.
- If outdoors, move away from buildings, electric poles, wires and trees.
- If driving, stop the vehicle in an open area.
- Switch off the main power supply and gas connection if it is safe to do so.
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