ETV Bharat / state

Earthquake Jolts Bihar, Sikkim and North Bengal; Epicentre Located in Bhutan

Parts of Bihar, Sikkim and north Bengal experienced brief tremors after an earthquake struck Bhutan, with authorities reporting no damage. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Purnia: Tremors were felt across parts of Bihar, Sikkim and north Bengal late on Sunday night after an earthquake struck Bhutan. The quake occurred around 11.06 pm, causing panic among residents as the ground shook for a few seconds.

Tremors were reported from Bihar's Purnia and Kishanganj districts, while people in Sikkim and several districts of north Bengal also felt the impact.

According to the Android Earthquake Alerts System, the earthquake measured 5.3 in magnitude, while the United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded it at 5.6. The epicentre was near Punakha, Bhutan. Tremors were felt across Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh and India.

Residents of Purnia and Kishanganj rushed out of their homes. However, no casualties or property damage were reported.

Tremors Felt In Sikkim And North Bengal

Residents of Gangtok and other parts of Sikkim said they felt the tremors for a few seconds, leading many to step outside their homes as a precaution. An official from the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority said the situation was being monitored.