Earthen Lamps To Be Lit In Schools And Govt Offices In Bihar On PM Narendra Modi's Birthday; RJD Terms It Shameless
Tejashwi asserted the government has nothing to give to the flood-affected people, but was ready to waste Rs 100 crore on the Prime Minister’s birthday.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 1:25 AM IST
Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) rebuked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance government in Bihar as “shameless” over its plans to spend Rs 100 crore on lighting ‘diyas’ (earthen lamps) at schools and offices to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday on Thursday – especially at a time when around 64 lakh population of the state were reeling under floods.
“It is a surprise that at a time when the public in Bihar is dying due to floods, unemployment, and inflation, these people (read state government) are going to light earthen lamps worth Rs 100 crore on the occasion of Prime Minister’s birthday to observe ‘seva-sankalp’ (service resolution),” RJD national working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said.
Tejashwi asserted that the government has nothing to give to the flood-affected people, but was ready to waste Rs 100 crore on the Prime Minister’s birthday. “What are we seeing? What ‘achche din’ (good days) has Modi ji brought? He has destroyed the country. The people are troubled. They are unemployed. They are neither getting education nor medicines,” he added.
Lambasting the state government further, the RJD leader pointed out that it would also torment the flood-affected people while burning earthen lamps, cotton and oil worth Rs 100 crore. “The shameless ‘double-engine government (same ruling dispensation at the Centre and in the state) will flush Rs 100 crore in the drain instead of helping the people suffering from floods. Shameful! No social shame! Extremely deplorable,” he added.
The RJD also circulated two government orders related to Patna and Samastipur districts, which directed the schools to light lamps and provided detailed instructions about it. One of the orders issued by the Danapur block education officer (BEO) in Patna district on Wednesday asked the principals of all government schools under his jurisdiction to light the ‘ashirvad ka diya’ (earthen lamp of blessing) as per the directions of the Patna deputy development commissioner (DDC) given in this regard at an online meeting held a day earlier.
The Danapur BEO directed all principals, headmasters and teachers to light the ‘diyas’ from 6pm to 7pm in their schools, ensure participation of the local people, and also provide photos and videos of the event to him via WhatsApp.
Altogether 25 earthen lamps will have to be lit in primary schools, 40 in middle schools, 50 in new higher secondary schools and 100 in old higher secondary schools. The Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) will have to light 100 to 150 such lamps, and its principals will also ensure that the girl students residing in the schools participate in the event.
The other letter has been issued by the Samastipur collectorate. It provides detailed instructions about the places where the diyas are to be lit and entrusts senior officials with the responsibility. The earthen lamps will be lit in all government schools, panchayat bhavans or buildings, all ‘amrit sarovar’ (ponds) in blocks, basic skill centres, Jeevika (Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project), Anganwadi centres, all government hospitals, community buildings-cum-worksheds, block offices, other government buildings and offices in Samastipur district.
The letter issued by the Samastipur collectorate also calls on the officers to encourage the beneficiaries of all government schemes to light earthen lamps at their homes to mark the Prime Minister’s birthday. Government sources said that similar instructions have been issued across all 38 districts of Bihar to celebrate Modi’s 76th birthday on a grand scale. Education minister Mithlesh Tiwari did not respond to ETV Bharat’s telephone calls on the issue.
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