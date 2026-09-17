ETV Bharat / state

Earthen Lamps To Be Lit In Schools And Govt Offices In Bihar On PM Narendra Modi's Birthday; RJD Terms It Shameless

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) rebuked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance government in Bihar as “shameless” over its plans to spend Rs 100 crore on lighting ‘diyas’ (earthen lamps) at schools and offices to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday on Thursday – especially at a time when around 64 lakh population of the state were reeling under floods.

“It is a surprise that at a time when the public in Bihar is dying due to floods, unemployment, and inflation, these people (read state government) are going to light earthen lamps worth Rs 100 crore on the occasion of Prime Minister’s birthday to observe ‘seva-sankalp’ (service resolution),” RJD national working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said.

Tejashwi asserted that the government has nothing to give to the flood-affected people, but was ready to waste Rs 100 crore on the Prime Minister’s birthday. “What are we seeing? What ‘achche din’ (good days) has Modi ji brought? He has destroyed the country. The people are troubled. They are unemployed. They are neither getting education nor medicines,” he added.

Lambasting the state government further, the RJD leader pointed out that it would also torment the flood-affected people while burning earthen lamps, cotton and oil worth Rs 100 crore. “The shameless ‘double-engine government (same ruling dispensation at the Centre and in the state) will flush Rs 100 crore in the drain instead of helping the people suffering from floods. Shameful! No social shame! Extremely deplorable,” he added.

The RJD also circulated two government orders related to Patna and Samastipur districts, which directed the schools to light lamps and provided detailed instructions about it. One of the orders issued by the Danapur block education officer (BEO) in Patna district on Wednesday asked the principals of all government schools under his jurisdiction to light the ‘ashirvad ka diya’ (earthen lamp of blessing) as per the directions of the Patna deputy development commissioner (DDC) given in this regard at an online meeting held a day earlier.