Eagle Smashes Front Glass Of Kashmir Train; Loco Pilot Injured In Rare Bird Hit

Anantnag: In an unusual mishap, a train in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district suffered a rare bird hit after an eagle smashed the front glass of the train leaving the loco pilot injured on Saturday, officials said.

According to the officials, Northern Railways' train No. 74626 moving from Baramulla to Banihal suffered the bird hit between Bijbehara and Anantnag railway stations early today morning. According to Railway officials, the eagle smashed with the front window of the train, resulting in minor injuries to the loco pilot Vishal. The injured pilot was provided first aid at Anantnag railway station and his condition is said to be out of danger.