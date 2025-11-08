Eagle Smashes Front Glass Of Kashmir Train; Loco Pilot Injured In Rare Bird Hit
The rare bird smashes the front of train No. 74626 moving from Baramulla to Banihal suffered the bird hit between Bijbehara and Anantnag railway stations.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 1:55 PM IST
Anantnag: In an unusual mishap, a train in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district suffered a rare bird hit after an eagle smashed the front glass of the train leaving the loco pilot injured on Saturday, officials said.
According to the officials, Northern Railways' train No. 74626 moving from Baramulla to Banihal suffered the bird hit between Bijbehara and Anantnag railway stations early today morning. According to Railway officials, the eagle smashed with the front window of the train, resulting in minor injuries to the loco pilot Vishal. The injured pilot was provided first aid at Anantnag railway station and his condition is said to be out of danger.
Immediately after the incident, the railway authorities halted the train at Anantnag station as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the passengers and to conduct a detailed inspection of the engine. According to the authorities, all safety measures were followed.
The bird hit is a rare mishap suffered by a train in the valley which was recently linked to the country's train network through the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Railway Link.
The ambitious railway line, which covers the districts of Udhampur, Reasi, Ramban, Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam and Baramulla of Jammu and Kashmir, was commissioned on June 6, 2025 providing an all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and rest of India.
