'Eager To Attend Mahalaya Event At Eden Gardens': Taslima Nasreen Arrives In Kolkata
After landing in Kolkata, Taslima Nasreen expressed deep concern over Bangladesh's political climate, hitting out at the growing extremist fundamentalist forces there.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 6:34 PM IST
Kolkata: Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen, who arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday, her second visit since August, said she is eager to attend the mega Mahalaya extravaganza on October 10 at the Eden Gardens this year.
Nasreen said she will not be able to stay in Bengal during the Durga Puja this time but hoped she would enjoy the festival in Kolkata next year.
Preparations for the Mahalaya programme are underway in full wing with the entire Red Road and Eden Gardens area being decorated. The programme aims to showcase Bengal's cultural heritage through special drone show and laser display. Sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would not be able to attend the event on Saturday.
Earlier when Nasreen set foot in Kolkata after almost two decades in August, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had welcomed her at Rabindra Sadan.
After landing at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport today, Nasreen told reporters she is very happy to be back in Kolkata. "I will not be able to attend Durga Puja this time. Tomorrow, there is a programme at Mahajati Sadan followed by two more programs on October 9 and October 11," she said while sharing her itinerary.
"I will be here on Mahalaya and if possible, will attend the Mahalaya event at Eden Gardens. I cannot attend the Puja this time but will definitely come here next year. I love the Puja here very much. It feels like an art exhibition. I wish to extend my best wishes, love and respect to everyone on Puja. Poems and songs based on my literary works will be performed at the programme at Mahajati Sadan tomorrow. On the occasion, women achievers will be awarded 'Uma Samman' and 'Devi Vandana' will be held," she said.
On October 11 at BD Auditorium in Salt Lake, there will be a literary programme, where one of Nasreen's books will be launched, she said.
Responding to journalists on Bangladesh, the exiled writer hit out at the growing extremist fundamentalist forces in her home country, accusing the Bangladeshi government of promoting terrorism and fundamentalism. "The jihadi militant groups have increased due to the government's patronage. If the country has to be healthy and civilised, these extremist fanatics have to be resisted. There is no other way but to eliminate them," she said.
When asked about the speculation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's visit to India and the future of bilateral relations between the two countries, Nasreen said, "The way Jamaat-e-Islami is being patronised in Bangladesh and strict action is being avoided against the militants, it is not clear in which direction the relationship will go. However, I hope that the Bangladeshi government will take action despite this adversity and the relationship between India and Bangladesh will be positive and friendly in future," the author added.
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