ETV Bharat / state

'Eager To Attend Mahalaya Event At Eden Gardens': Taslima Nasreen Arrives In Kolkata

Taslima Nasreen being welcomed at the airport ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen, who arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday, her second visit since August, said she is eager to attend the mega Mahalaya extravaganza on October 10 at the Eden Gardens this year.

Nasreen said she will not be able to stay in Bengal during the Durga Puja this time but hoped she would enjoy the festival in Kolkata next year. Preparations for the Mahalaya programme are underway in full wing with the entire Red Road and Eden Gardens area being decorated. The programme aims to showcase Bengal's cultural heritage through special drone show and laser display. Sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would not be able to attend the event on Saturday. Earlier when Nasreen set foot in Kolkata after almost two decades in August, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had welcomed her at Rabindra Sadan. After landing at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport today, Nasreen told reporters she is very happy to be back in Kolkata. "I will not be able to attend Durga Puja this time. Tomorrow, there is a programme at Mahajati Sadan followed by two more programs on October 9 and October 11," she said while sharing her itinerary.