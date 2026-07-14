ETV Bharat / state

E20 Fuel Causes No Harm To Vehicles, No Significant Drop In Mileage: IIT Kanpur Scientist

Kanpur: An IIT Kanpur scientist has dismissed fears and misconceptions about the E20 fuel among motorists, as lab research showed that the blended fuel causes no harm to vehicles.

Dhruvraj Karana, a project scientist at the Engine Research Lab of IIT Kanpur, said lab tests — under the leadership of Professor Avinash Kumar Agarwal — showed no significant drop in mileage due to E20 fuel.

"The varying experiences or complaints regarding mileage among the public stem primarily from individual driving habits and road conditions. The octane number of fuel available in different regions of the country varies slightly, which can also influence mileage," he said.

Karana added that scientists conducted rigorous testing — evaluating not just the engine but the entire motorcycle (including the chassis) — and found no issues related to reduced mileage with E20 fuel.