E20 Fuel Causes No Harm To Vehicles, No Significant Drop In Mileage: IIT Kanpur Scientist
Dhruvraj Karana of the Engine Research Lab said the varying experiences/complaints regarding mileage among the public stem primarily from individual driving habits and road conditions.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Kanpur: An IIT Kanpur scientist has dismissed fears and misconceptions about the E20 fuel among motorists, as lab research showed that the blended fuel causes no harm to vehicles.
Dhruvraj Karana, a project scientist at the Engine Research Lab of IIT Kanpur, said lab tests — under the leadership of Professor Avinash Kumar Agarwal — showed no significant drop in mileage due to E20 fuel.
"The varying experiences or complaints regarding mileage among the public stem primarily from individual driving habits and road conditions. The octane number of fuel available in different regions of the country varies slightly, which can also influence mileage," he said.
Karana added that scientists conducted rigorous testing — evaluating not just the engine but the entire motorcycle (including the chassis) — and found no issues related to reduced mileage with E20 fuel.
According to him, there is no risk of fuel pump or engine failure while using E20 fuel in vehicles compliant with either BS4 or BS6 emission standards.
"Recent complaints of this nature may be linked to fuel handling or improper storage at petrol pumps — matters that are currently under investigation. The government established the E20 fuel standard after careful consideration, so motorists have absolutely no reason to worry," he added.
Karana added that IIT Kanpur has already developed the technology to operate vehicles using E85 fuel — a higher blend of 85% ethanol content.
"This advanced technology has also been handed over to car manufacturing companies. The most significant feature of this technology is that, despite using up to 85% ethanol, there is no reduction in the vehicles' pickup or engine performance. One should not be misled by rumours circulating in the market," he added.
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