Dwarka Hit-and-Run: No Remorse From Minor, Says JJB; Father Apologises To Victim’s Mother
The Juvenile Justice Board noted a lack of regret in the 17-year-old accused, while his father sought forgiveness in the fatal Dwarka crash.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) has observed that the 17-year-old accused in the Dwarka SUV crash in Delhi showed ‘no visible remorse’ during questioning, adding a new dimension to the case that has already shocked the national capital.
Fresh details have surfaced in the February 3 accident that claimed the life of 23-year-old Sahil and left a cab driver critically injured. The fatal collision occurred when a speeding Scorpio SUV, being driven by the minor allegedly to shoot a social media reel, rammed into a motorcycle and a taxi.
The case has taken a sharp turn after the father of the minor accused publicly apologised to the victim’s family, even as the Board’s remarks have intensified scrutiny over the teenager’s conduct and accountability.
The incident has reignited a larger debate on reckless driving by minors, parental responsibility, and the growing obsession with social media content at the cost of public safety.
JJB Observation: ‘Does Not Understand Value of Life’
During the hearing, the JJB made serious observations regarding the accused minor's behaviour and attitude.
In its February 4 order, the Board recorded that the 17-year-old displayed no visible sign of remorse during questioning. The order noted that his facial expressions and responses suggested a lack of understanding of the gravity of the offence and the value of human life.
According to the Board, the minor appeared emotionally detached and did not exhibit the level of regret expected in such a serious case involving loss of life.
Investigators also revealed that immediately after the accident, the accused had claimed he was 19 years old. However, verification of official documents later confirmed that he is 17, bringing the matter under the Juvenile Justice Act.
In view of his age and safety concerns following public outrage, he was initially sent to an observation home. Authorities said this was necessary both for his protection and for proper psychological and behavioural assessment.
The Board’s remarks have intensified public discussion about juvenile accountability in cases involving reckless driving, particularly when linked to social media stunts.
Father Breaks Silence, Seeks Forgiveness
Breaking his silence days after the crash, the father of the accused minor said he was in Gorakhpur on business when he received the call informing him about the accident. He claimed he immediately returned to Delhi and cooperated with the police investigation.
“I was in Gorakhpur for work when I got a call on February 3 informing me that my son had met with an accident. I returned to Delhi immediately and received the details from the police,” he said.
Expressing sorrow over Sahil’s death, he stated, “I sincerely apologise to the mother who lost her son. I am ready to seek her forgiveness and will follow whatever decision the law and judiciary make.”
He added that as a parent, he understands the unimaginable pain of losing a child. Visibly emotional, he said, “I do not dare to face the grieving mother because I can never undo her loss.”
The father maintained that his commercial vehicles are generally operated by appointed drivers and managers and that all records related to vehicle operations are transparent. However, he admitted that allowing his minor son to drive the SUV that day was a grave error.
Calling it a “big mistake,” he said such negligence would not happen again.
Delhi Police have booked him under the Motor Vehicles Act for permitting a minor to drive. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said, “His father was bound down and will be charge-sheeted for allowing the minor to drive a vehicle. Further investigation is underway.”
Police sources indicated that the roles and responsibilities of guardians in such cases are being examined more closely, particularly when high-powered vehicles are involved.
Interim Bail For Board Exams
The minor was later granted interim bail until March 9 to allow him to appear for his Class 10 board examinations. The JJB observed that principles of juvenile justice emphasise rehabilitation and that a student’s academic future should not be irreparably damaged.
He was released into his father’s custody on a personal bond of Rs 10,000. The Board will reconsider his regular bail application at the next hearing.
The decision has drawn mixed reactions, with some arguing that education should not be interrupted, while others believe the gravity of the offence warrants stricter conditions of custody.
Mother’s Anger And Demand for Justice
Meanwhile, Sahil’s mother, Inna Makan, a single parent, has made it clear that she is in no mood to forgive.
Reacting to the father’s apology, she questioned the timing. “After 15 days, he suddenly remembers he is a parent. It’s almost ironic. The police haven’t even apprehended the father of the accused, who was only focused on securing bail for his son,” she alleged.
She further claimed that neither the police nor the accused’s family had personally contacted her since the incident.
“Perhaps, they did not expect a single mother to gather evidence and pursue the case so relentlessly. They are financially strong, I am not,” she said.
She also alleged that after the crash, Sahil lay injured on the road for nearly 10 minutes and that neither the minor nor bystanders rushed him to the hospital in time.
Her statements have amplified public outrage and renewed calls for stricter penalties against parents who allow minors to operate powerful vehicles.
Viral Video Surfaces
A new video shared on social media reportedly shows what happened right after the crash. The video shows Sahil lying on the road and the SUV damaged at the scene. The accused and his sister are also shown being stopped by people nearby.
Police confirmed that the video is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.
DCP Ankit Singh said the chargesheet will be ready soon. Police are studying technical proof, witness statements, and digital data to learn exactly what happened and who is responsible.
Also Read: