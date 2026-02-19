ETV Bharat / state

Dwarka Hit-and-Run: No Remorse From Minor, Says JJB; Father Apologises To Victim’s Mother

New Delhi: The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) has observed that the 17-year-old accused in the Dwarka SUV crash in Delhi showed ‘no visible remorse’ during questioning, adding a new dimension to the case that has already shocked the national capital.

Fresh details have surfaced in the February 3 accident that claimed the life of 23-year-old Sahil and left a cab driver critically injured. The fatal collision occurred when a speeding Scorpio SUV, being driven by the minor allegedly to shoot a social media reel, rammed into a motorcycle and a taxi.

The case has taken a sharp turn after the father of the minor accused publicly apologised to the victim’s family, even as the Board’s remarks have intensified scrutiny over the teenager’s conduct and accountability.

The incident has reignited a larger debate on reckless driving by minors, parental responsibility, and the growing obsession with social media content at the cost of public safety.

JJB Observation: ‘Does Not Understand Value of Life’

During the hearing, the JJB made serious observations regarding the accused minor's behaviour and attitude.

In its February 4 order, the Board recorded that the 17-year-old displayed no visible sign of remorse during questioning. The order noted that his facial expressions and responses suggested a lack of understanding of the gravity of the offence and the value of human life.

According to the Board, the minor appeared emotionally detached and did not exhibit the level of regret expected in such a serious case involving loss of life.

Investigators also revealed that immediately after the accident, the accused had claimed he was 19 years old. However, verification of official documents later confirmed that he is 17, bringing the matter under the Juvenile Justice Act.

In view of his age and safety concerns following public outrage, he was initially sent to an observation home. Authorities said this was necessary both for his protection and for proper psychological and behavioural assessment.

The Board’s remarks have intensified public discussion about juvenile accountability in cases involving reckless driving, particularly when linked to social media stunts.

Father Breaks Silence, Seeks Forgiveness

Breaking his silence days after the crash, the father of the accused minor said he was in Gorakhpur on business when he received the call informing him about the accident. He claimed he immediately returned to Delhi and cooperated with the police investigation.

“I was in Gorakhpur for work when I got a call on February 3 informing me that my son had met with an accident. I returned to Delhi immediately and received the details from the police,” he said.

Expressing sorrow over Sahil’s death, he stated, “I sincerely apologise to the mother who lost her son. I am ready to seek her forgiveness and will follow whatever decision the law and judiciary make.”

He added that as a parent, he understands the unimaginable pain of losing a child. Visibly emotional, he said, “I do not dare to face the grieving mother because I can never undo her loss.”

The father maintained that his commercial vehicles are generally operated by appointed drivers and managers and that all records related to vehicle operations are transparent. However, he admitted that allowing his minor son to drive the SUV that day was a grave error.

Calling it a “big mistake,” he said such negligence would not happen again.