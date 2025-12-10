Dwarf Couple Ties Knot in West Bengal After Meeting On Facebook
People have been flocking to Dipankar and Nandini's house in Balurghat ever since their wedding to meet the dwarf couple.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 6:06 PM IST
Balurghat: This dwarf couple, who met on Facebook, got married in Balurghat in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district last month and ever since then, have been regularly receiving guests at their house.
Dipankar Barman (21), two and half feet tall, and Nandini (20), three feet tall, are now happily married, though struggling financially. Both their families had been worried about finding a suitable match till the couple connected via Facebook some months ago. When they first met through video call on Messenger, they knew it was a match made in heaven. Soon, the families got together and the marriage was fixed.
"My son had a shorter stature and was different than all children of his age. We never thought he would be married. We are very happy that he has found his bride and they are now married," said Dipankar's mother Kalpana Roy Barman.
Dipankar alias Choton is the shortest man of Amtali village in Bhatpara area of Balurghat block and loves to play musical instruments. His family lives in a small house made of tin and tarpaulin.
"I had earlier contacted a 'ghotok' (matchmaker) but he could not find a girl of my height for a long time. Then I met Nandini on Facebook Messenger and contacted her over phone. She came to her uncle's house in Baul area of South Dinajpur to attend a wedding and I went there to meet her. It was love at first sight. After this, we informed our families and got married with their blessings," Dipankar said.
Nandini, a resident of Durgapur, said, "I liked Dipankar when we met on Facebook. Later he came to my uncle's house to see me. I realised we were compatible and decided to go ahead with the marriage. Today, we are leading a happily married life."
Chandi Karmodak, Nandini's mother said she used to spend sleepless nights thinking about her daughter's future and now she is relieved that she had found her life partner.
