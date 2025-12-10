ETV Bharat / state

Dwarf Couple Ties Knot in West Bengal After Meeting On Facebook

Balurghat: This dwarf couple, who met on Facebook, got married in Balurghat in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district last month and ever since then, have been regularly receiving guests at their house.

Dipankar Barman (21), two and half feet tall, and Nandini (20), three feet tall, are now happily married, though struggling financially. Both their families had been worried about finding a suitable match till the couple connected via Facebook some months ago. When they first met through video call on Messenger, they knew it was a match made in heaven. Soon, the families got together and the marriage was fixed.

"My son had a shorter stature and was different than all children of his age. We never thought he would be married. We are very happy that he has found his bride and they are now married," said Dipankar's mother Kalpana Roy Barman.