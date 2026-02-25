ETV Bharat / state

Dreaded Maoist Mallesh Surrenders In Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Kanker: Mallesh, a divisional committee member (DVCM) of the banned Communist Part of India (Maoist) surrendered with an AK-47 at Chhote Bethia in Chhattisgarh's Kanker on Wednesday.

Security forces termed it a major success in their fight against Naxalism as Mallesh had been active in Kanker for the last several decades.

Malesh surrendered in the presence of Commandant of 94th Battalion of Border Security Force Raghavendra Singh. Mallesh was active in the Indravati area of ​​the Madh Division and was in charge of Company No 16. He was active in the eastern Abujhmad region and carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh.