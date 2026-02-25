Dreaded Maoist Mallesh Surrenders In Chhattisgarh's Kanker
Mallesh, who surrendered with an AK-47, was active in Abujhmad region and carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh.
Kanker: Mallesh, a divisional committee member (DVCM) of the banned Communist Part of India (Maoist) surrendered with an AK-47 at Chhote Bethia in Chhattisgarh's Kanker on Wednesday.
Security forces termed it a major success in their fight against Naxalism as Mallesh had been active in Kanker for the last several decades.
Malesh surrendered in the presence of Commandant of 94th Battalion of Border Security Force Raghavendra Singh. Mallesh was active in the Indravati area of the Madh Division and was in charge of Company No 16. He was active in the eastern Abujhmad region and carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh.
Police said Mallesh was involved in various incidents in Abujhmad including road blockades, arson and pasting of Maoist banners. Social workers Manu Kiringa, Mangadu Kachalami, and a few locals played a vital role in persuading Mallesh to lay down arms and join the mainstream of society, said police.
On February 24, CPI (Maoist) Politburo member Devji alias Tippiri Thirupati, Central Committee member Murali alias Sangram, TSC Secretary Damodar, and DKSZC member Ganganna surrendered in Telangana. The surrendered Maoists expressed their faith in the Indian Constitution.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set the deadline of March 31 to eliminate Naxalism from the country. In view of the deadline, security forces in Bastar are carrying out vigorous operations against the Maoists. On one hand, Maoists are being killed in encounters, on the other a large number of armed Naxalites are joining the mainstream in an attempt to end the armed conflict.
