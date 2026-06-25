ETV Bharat / state

DVAC Searches Premises Linked To DMK Leader E V Velu, Stalin Calls It 'Politically Motivated'

The searches were being carried out in connection with a corruption case. Velu held the Public Works, Highways, and Minor Ports portfolio during the 2021-26 DMK government headed by Stalin.

Chennai: The DVAC on Thursday carried out searches at several places linked to senior DMK leader E V Velu in the state, drawing a sharp response from party chief M K Stalin.

Condemning the action, Stalin, on a social media platform, said Velu is fully cooperating with the authorities and will legally vindicate himself in court. He also termed it a "politically motivated move".

"History bears witness to the fact that not a single corruption case filed out of political vendetta has ever been proven successful against us," the former CM claimed. Emphasising the party's resilience, he said, "The DMK is not an organisation that will succumb to such intimidation by the ruling party! We have faced far greater oppressions than this. We will confront this as well and emerge victorious."