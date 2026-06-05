DVAC Registers Case Against Former Tamil Nadu Minister KN Nehru In Bribery Case
The ED had sent a letter to the DGP requesting that a case be registered over allegations bribe was collected for appointment of 2,538 officials.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday informed the Madras High Court that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a case against former Minister KN Nehru, accused of accepting bribes for appointments within the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Departments.
The Enforcement Directorate had previously sent a letter to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP), requesting that a case be registered over allegations that Rs 634 crore was collected as bribes for the appointment of approximately 2,538 officials—including Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers—in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Departments during the previous DMK regime.
AIADMK MP Inbathurai had filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking an order directing the DVAC to register a case. Upon hearing the matter, the High Court ordered the DVAC to immediately register a case based on the Enforcement Directorate's letter.
However, a contempt of court petition was filed by Inbathurai, challenging the failure to register the case despite the High Court's order. Simultaneously, the Tamil Nadu government and Nehru filed petitions seeking a review of the order directing the registration of the case. Hearings for all these matters have been adjourned till June 23.
Amidst the pendency of the cases—including the contempt petition—senior counsel Arvind Pandian, representing Nehru, mentioned the matter before a bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arulmurugan, stating that the DVAC had registered a case regarding the issue.
Responding to this, Advocate General Vijay Narayan confirmed that the DVAC had registered a case concerning irregularities in the appointment of officials within the Municipal Administration Department.
Chief Justice Dharmadhikari intervened and questioned how a case could be registered, given that proceedings—including those regarding contempt of court—were scheduled for June 23 and the former Advocate General had already given an undertaking that no coercive action would be taken until the next hearing. The Chief Justice's Bench further stated that a detailed order regarding this matter would be issued soon.
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