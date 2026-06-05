ETV Bharat / state

DVAC Registers Case Against Former Tamil Nadu Minister KN Nehru In Bribery Case

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday informed the Madras High Court that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a case against former Minister KN Nehru, accused of accepting bribes for appointments within the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Departments.

The Enforcement Directorate had previously sent a letter to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP), requesting that a case be registered over allegations that Rs 634 crore was collected as bribes for the appointment of approximately 2,538 officials—including Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers—in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Departments during the previous DMK regime.

AIADMK MP Inbathurai had filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking an order directing the DVAC to register a case. Upon hearing the matter, the High Court ordered the DVAC to immediately register a case based on the Enforcement Directorate's letter.

However, a contempt of court petition was filed by Inbathurai, challenging the failure to register the case despite the High Court's order. Simultaneously, the Tamil Nadu government and Nehru filed petitions seeking a review of the order directing the registration of the case. Hearings for all these matters have been adjourned till June 23.