ETV Bharat / state

DVAC Issues Look Out Notice Against Senior Tamil Nadu IPS Officer's Brother In TASMAC Irregularities Case

Chennai: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has issued a 'Look Out' notice against Rathesh Raj Shanmugavel, the brother of a senior IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, in connection with a case involving irregularities within TASMAC.

Irregularities in TASMAC operations were alleged between 2021 and 2025, covering areas such as licensing of liquor bars, awarding of tenders and various contracts, and procurement and sale of liquor. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigated the irregularities, with reports suggesting that the financial impropriety could exceed Rs 1,000 crore. The Tamil Nadu DVAC also registered a separate case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

The DVAC's Special Investigation Unit registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the case in July. The FIR named several individuals as accused, including former Minister Senthil Balaji, former TASMAC Managing Director Visakan, former Senior Regional Managers (Ramadurai, Murugan, and Panneerselvam), Senthil Balaji’s former Personal Assistant Bhaskar, and his close associates Rathesh Raj Shanmugavel and Karthik.

Furthermore, the FIR noted that investigations were underway regarding the involvement of various other entities and individuals, including distilleries, liquor manufacturing firms, transport companies, bottle supply agencies, and TASMAC officials.