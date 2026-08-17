DVAC Issues Look Out Notice Against Senior Tamil Nadu IPS Officer's Brother In TASMAC Irregularities Case
The DVAC has accused Rathesh Raj Shanmugavel of acting as an unofficial intermediary and illegally exerting his influence on key decisions made by TASMAC.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
Chennai: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has issued a 'Look Out' notice against Rathesh Raj Shanmugavel, the brother of a senior IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, in connection with a case involving irregularities within TASMAC.
Irregularities in TASMAC operations were alleged between 2021 and 2025, covering areas such as licensing of liquor bars, awarding of tenders and various contracts, and procurement and sale of liquor. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigated the irregularities, with reports suggesting that the financial impropriety could exceed Rs 1,000 crore. The Tamil Nadu DVAC also registered a separate case and initiated an investigation into the matter.
The DVAC's Special Investigation Unit registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the case in July. The FIR named several individuals as accused, including former Minister Senthil Balaji, former TASMAC Managing Director Visakan, former Senior Regional Managers (Ramadurai, Murugan, and Panneerselvam), Senthil Balaji’s former Personal Assistant Bhaskar, and his close associates Rathesh Raj Shanmugavel and Karthik.
Furthermore, the FIR noted that investigations were underway regarding the involvement of various other entities and individuals, including distilleries, liquor manufacturing firms, transport companies, bottle supply agencies, and TASMAC officials.
The DVAC accused Rathesh of acting as an unofficial intermediary and illegally exerting his influence on key decisions made by TASMAC.
While the police have arrested two individuals since the case was registered in July, former Minister Senthil Balaji has secured anticipatory bail in the matter. However, the DVAC suspects that Rathesh has gone into hiding and may have fled the country. Consequently, the agency has issued a lookout notice against him and alerted all airports.
Officials from the DVAC have already conducted searches at more than 40 locations, seized various key pieces of evidence, and are carrying out an intensive investigation. Meanwhile, the DVAC police have intensified efforts to locate and arrest Rathesh.
Also Read
TASMAC Corruption Case: Former Minister Senthil Balaji's Close Associates Arrested By DVAC