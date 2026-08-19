ETV Bharat / state

DVAC Conducts Searches At 51 Locations Across Tamil Nadu Over TNEB Procurement Irregularities

Chennai: Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials on Wednesday conducted simultaneous searches at 51 locations across Tamil Nadu in connection with alleged irregularities in the procurement of electrical equipment, including transformers and power converters, by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB).

More than 200 DVAC personnel are taking part in the searches at the residences and offices of company owners, executives and other persons associated with firms that supplied electrical equipment to the state power utility.

In Chennai alone, searches are reportedly being conducted at 27 locations, including three places in Anna Nagar and four in Perungudi. Searches are also under way at more than 10 factories in and around Tiruvallur district that manufacture and supply electrical equipment to the TNEB.

The searches follow allegations of irregularities in the procurement of more than 45,000 transformers, with the alleged irregularities estimated at around Rs 397 crore during the previous DMK government.

The case has already come under investigation following directions from the Madras High Court, after which the DVAC registered an FIR and initiated a probe. A separate case has also been registered in connection with the alleged procurement irregularities.

As part of the latest investigation, officials identified the premises linked to the owners and executives of companies that supplied electrical equipment to the TNEB and launched simultaneous searches across the state.

During the searches, DVAC officials are examining purchase and procurement records, financial documents, bank transactions and other records that could shed light on the alleged irregularities.