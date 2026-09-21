DUSU Vice-President Says Protest Over Satya Niketan Incident Will Continue
Shaukeen said the university administration has assured him that action would be taken on the demand for compensation.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 11:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Newly elected Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) vice-president Dipanshu Shaukeen has announced that his protest seeking compensation for students affected by the incident at Satya Niketan near Delhi University’s South Campus will continue.
Shaukeen said the university administration has assured him that action would be taken on the demand for compensation. He also said that, after a letter was submitted by him, an advisory has been sent to the financial authorities regarding the matter.
However, Shaukeen said an assurance alone would not be enough to end his Satyagraha. He said he would continue raising the issue until the demand is formally accepted and compensation is provided to the affected students and their families.
Shaukeen said he would not call off the Satyagraha despite what he described as positive signals from the university administration.
He said discussions and assurances would not be sufficient to resolve the issue and that the demand must be formally accepted and implemented. If necessary, he said, he would sit on a dharna (sit-in protest). "Our objective is not only to draw the administration’s attention to the issue, but to ensure concrete assistance for the affected students and their families,” he said.
Shaukeen added that he would not back down from sitting on protest until the demand was fully accepted. Shaukeen also said he would support individuals, organisations and political parties that stand with students on their issues.
He said his priority was to strengthen the voice of Delhi University students and clarified that he would not restrict his support to any particular political party. “Anyone who joins our struggle and supports our demands, I am with them,” he said.
Shaukeen said the Satyagraha was launched to ensure that the demands of the affected students and their families reached the university administration with sufficient force. He said the matter should not end with statements or meetings with university officials and that the protest would continue until a concrete decision was taken.
"If the administration takes action soon, it will be a step towards providing relief to the affected families. But until the decision is implemented, the movement will continue," he said.
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