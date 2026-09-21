ETV Bharat / state

DUSU Vice-President Says Protest Over Satya Niketan Incident Will Continue

New Delhi: Newly elected Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) vice-president Dipanshu Shaukeen has announced that his protest seeking compensation for students affected by the incident at Satya Niketan near Delhi University’s South Campus will continue.

Shaukeen said the university administration has assured him that action would be taken on the demand for compensation. He also said that, after a letter was submitted by him, an advisory has been sent to the financial authorities regarding the matter.

However, Shaukeen said an assurance alone would not be enough to end his Satyagraha. He said he would continue raising the issue until the demand is formally accepted and compensation is provided to the affected students and their families.

Shaukeen said he would not call off the Satyagraha despite what he described as positive signals from the university administration.

He said discussions and assurances would not be sufficient to resolve the issue and that the demand must be formally accepted and implemented. If necessary, he said, he would sit on a dharna (sit-in protest). "Our objective is not only to draw the administration’s attention to the issue, but to ensure concrete assistance for the affected students and their families,” he said.