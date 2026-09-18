ETV Bharat / state

DUSU Polls: ABVP, NSUI Pitch Student Issues As Voting Underway

Supporters perform a ticker-tape for candidates at North Campus ahead of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, in New Delhi on Wednesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: As voting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls began on Friday, student leaders from the ABVP and NSUI highlighted issues ranging from hostel facilities and Metro concessions to student welfare and campus elections.

ABVP vice-president candidate Ishu Maurya said the student body is aware of the issues students face and expressed confidence in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP's) performance in the elections.

"I am confident because we have worked among students for their welfare," Maurya said, adding that the RSS-BJP-backed student organisation had been working with students from the beginning. He also claimed that Gen-Z could no longer be "misled" and said he was confident the ABVP would win all four DUSU posts.

NSUI vice-president candidate Vir Chatrath said the organisation's campaign had focused on student issues. He said the NSUI sought students' problems through a campaign before the elections and used their responses to prepare its manifesto.

"The most important issue in our manifesto is hostels," Chatrath said, linking the demand to the recent collapse of a paying guest accommodation in south Delhi's Satya Niketan, in which seven people were killed.