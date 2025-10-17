ETV Bharat / state

DUSU Joint Secretary Slaps DU Professor, Teachers Demand Strict Action

Following the incident, university teachers voiced their concerns. Several faculty members, including Executive Council member Rajpal Singh Pawar, Finance Committee member JL Gupta, Delhi University TA Secretary Bimalendu Tirthankar, and Academic Council member Anumeha Mishra, wrote to Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh, requesting an enquiry and appropriate action.

Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) President Rajib Ray said Professor Sujit Kumar is the convener of the college's disciplinary committee, which was investigating an attack on students allegedly carried out by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members. On Wednesday, Jha reached the college regarding this issue, and during an argument, she allegedly slapped the professor.

New Delhi: An incident occurred on Wednesday, October 15, at Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Delhi University (DU). Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) Joint Secretary Deepika Jha has been accused of slapping Professor Sujit Kumar and having an altercation with other teachers. A video of the incident went viral.

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) also commented on the incident, describing it as an affront to the dignity of the teaching community. NSUI President Varun Chaudhary stated that the act reflects issues within student leadership. The organisation requested the arrest of Jha and DUSU President Aryan Mann, adding that Delhi University should prioritise learning.

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) described the incident as an issue affecting the university’s environment, stating that Jha, associated with ABVP, assaulted a teacher in the presence of DUSU President Aryan Mann. The group claimed that tensions related to campus groups are increasing and that individuals with differing opinions may be targeted.

Jha, on her part, said, "I went to the college at the invitation of students who told me that Professor Sujit had misbehaved with them. In the presence of police, he threatened and abused me, and I lost my temper.” She expressed regret for her behaviour and apologised to the teaching community.

ABVP State Secretary Sarthak Sharma said the organisation believes in maintaining the dignity of teacher-student relations and does not condone any misconduct towards teachers. He added if a professor harasses students due to political bias, it also harms the image of the education system. ABVP expressed regret over the incident and demanded an impartial probe so that such cases are not repeated.