ETV Bharat / state

DUSU Election Violence Reaches Delhi High Court, Hearing Sought Over Vandalism On Final Campaign Day

New Delhi: The violence on the final day of campaigning for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections has reached the Delhi High Court.

A lawyer mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya today, stating that the DUSU election is scheduled for tomorrow, September 18, and that extensive vandalism took place on September 16.

The lawyer sought a hearing in the matter today itself. The High Court then directed that the matter be heard today.

Vandalism Reported On Final Day Of Campaigning

On September 16, the final day of campaigning, workers of two student organisations allegedly engaged in extensive vandalism during the DUSU election. The same day, the High Court also heard a related matter. It said a DUSU election candidate cannot be disqualified merely because they are a member of a political party's student wing.