DUSU Election Violence Reaches Delhi High Court, Hearing Sought Over Vandalism On Final Campaign Day
The petition raised concerns about several student organisations announcing panels and candidates while citing directions on political influence in university elections.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 1:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The violence on the final day of campaigning for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections has reached the Delhi High Court.
A lawyer mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya today, stating that the DUSU election is scheduled for tomorrow, September 18, and that extensive vandalism took place on September 16.
The lawyer sought a hearing in the matter today itself. The High Court then directed that the matter be heard today.
Vandalism Reported On Final Day Of Campaigning
On September 16, the final day of campaigning, workers of two student organisations allegedly engaged in extensive vandalism during the DUSU election. The same day, the High Court also heard a related matter. It said a DUSU election candidate cannot be disqualified merely because they are a member of a political party's student wing.
The High Court observed while disposing of a petition alleging a violation of the Lyngdoh Committee rules related to DUSU elections.
Petition Alleges Political Influence In University Elections
The petition stated that the university election process did not follow Supreme Court directions that elections remain free from political party influence.
The petition alleged that organisations, including NSUI, ABVP, ASAP, SFI and AISA, had released panels and announced their candidates for the DUSU election.
According to the petition, such political support in the DUSU election violates the Lyngdoh Committee's recommendations. Any ruling or order on this petition is still awaited.
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