ETV Bharat / state

DUSU Executive Council Elections On December 3, Nominations On November 27

Candidates will be able to file their nominations until 2 pm on November 27. Scrutiny of nomination papers will then take place at 2:30 pm and the list of eligible candidates will be released at 5 pm. According to the election schedule, candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations until 4 pm on November 28. The final list of contesting candidates will then be published at 5 pm. This list will clarify the standings of the candidates contesting the elections.

Voting for the DUSU EC ​​elections will be held on December 3 from 10 am to 1 pm followed by counting of votes at 2:30 pm. All election-related processes will be conducted from the Election Officer's office at the Conference Centre, located near the Botany Department, opposite gate no 4 of Delhi University.

The notification also issued some important instructions for candidates. During the scrutiny of nomination papers, a gate pass issued by the Election Office must be presented for entry. A form verified by the Principal or Head of Department of the respective college will also be required. Candidates must submit the withdrawal form in person. Candidates must also carry their college or institute's identity card, said the notification.