Massive Storm Hits Rajasthan's Churu, Sudden Weather Change Causes Panic Among Locals
The storm reduced visibility significantly. The dust cloud was so thick that it was difficult to see even few metres.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Churu: Summer across India is anything but usual this year and this was felt in Rajasthan's Churu where the weather changed within minutes on Saturday afternoon.
The sky over several places in the district turned dark and it was followed by a massive dust storm. The storm started at around 2 pm and reduced visibility significantly. The dust cloud was so thick that it was difficult to see even a few metres.
The sudden change in weather caused panic as people were seen running to safe places to escape the weather phenomenon. Sources said trees may have been uprooted and power lines damaged in the storm. In Sardarshahar, a hot sunny day turned into almost night due to the change in weather.
Churu is one of the hottest places in India. The district also often records the lowest temperature during winters. This year, the heat torment is unrelenting as by 11 am, the streets begin to get devoid of people.
In recent years, Churu has repeatedly recorded temperatures close to 50 degree Celsius, making it one of the hottest places in India. Locals say every summer now feels harsher than the last. The nights too are as harsh as day.
Churu is close to the Thar Desert. Besides, the city has very little humidity and hardly any clouds. Experts say Churu is now a live example of climate change. In the past 10 years, average summer temperatures have gone up by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.
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