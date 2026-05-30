ETV Bharat / state

Massive Storm Hits Rajasthan's Churu, Sudden Weather Change Causes Panic Among Locals

View of the sandstorm from the roof of a house in Churu ( ETV Bharat )

Churu: Summer across India is anything but usual this year and this was felt in Rajasthan's Churu where the weather changed within minutes on Saturday afternoon.

The sky over several places in the district turned dark and it was followed by a massive dust storm. The storm started at around 2 pm and reduced visibility significantly. The dust cloud was so thick that it was difficult to see even a few metres.

The sudden change in weather caused panic as people were seen running to safe places to escape the weather phenomenon. Sources said trees may have been uprooted and power lines damaged in the storm. In Sardarshahar, a hot sunny day turned into almost night due to the change in weather.