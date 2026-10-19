ETV Bharat / state

Dussehra 2026: Durg Artisans In A Fix As Raw Materials For Ravana Effigies Turn Dearer

Anchal Sahu said approximately 600 bamboo poles are being used this year to construct the effigies. ( ETV Bharat )

Durg: In Chhattisgarh's Durg, the prices of Ravana's effigies have become a cause of concern for the traditional artisans. Families who have been crafting these artefacts for generations said rising inflation is taking a severe toll on their trade, and it has become difficult even to recover the production costs in the current scenario.

Artisans said an effigy of Ravana, which could once be crafted for a mere Rs 300, now requires Rs 1,000 to produce. "The cost of these effigies has reached Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 per foot. A 20-foot effigy, which could be made at a cost between Rs 16,000 and Rs 20,000 last year, now costs between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000," said an artisan.

Although the artisans have a desire to continue their work, the soaring costs are becoming an unbearable burden. (ETV Bharat)

A Multi-Generational Craft

Artisans say the increasing costs of bamboo, jute sacks, rope, and labour have driven up their overall expenses. In Kuthrel village, the traditional craft of making Ravana effigies passed down through generations is now facing the brunt of inflation. Although the artisans have a desire to continue their work, the soaring costs are becoming an unbearable burden.

Anchal Sahu and Jitendra Sahu of the village have been crafting effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnada for the past 35 years. Anchal learned the skill from his father, Loman. Following Loman's death in 2004, he took on the responsibility of carrying forward this tradition.

The increasing costs of bamboo, jute sacks, rope, and labour have driven up their overall expenses. (ETV Bharat)

He is busy making effigies day and night at his workshop to put the finishing touches on them. However, rising inflation has significantly increased the cost of production.

Spiralling Cost

Anchal said the cost of construction materials has increased by 25% to 30% over the last two to three years. "Bamboo, which previously cost Rs 120, is now priced at Rs 160. This year, approximately 600 bamboo poles are being used to construct the effigies," he said.

"Similarly, the price of jute sacking (burlap) has risen from Rs 110 to Rs 185 per kilogram. For the twine and rope used to bind the effigies, the cost has reached Rs 45,000 for 1.5 quintals. Furthermore, labour costs have climbed from a range of Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 to approximately Rs 1,70,000. Consequently, the artisans have been compelled to raise the prices of the effigies," he added.

Currently, 25 to 30 artisans are working at Anchal's workshop in Kuthrel preparing 24 effigies of height ranging from 10 to 45 feet. (ETV Bharat)

Raw Material Costs Compound the Challenges