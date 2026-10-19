Dussehra 2026: Durg Artisans In A Fix As Raw Materials For Ravana Effigies Turn Dearer
A craftsman from Kuthrel village said the production cost of a 20-foot effigy has increased from Rs 20,000 to between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Durg: In Chhattisgarh's Durg, the prices of Ravana's effigies have become a cause of concern for the traditional artisans. Families who have been crafting these artefacts for generations said rising inflation is taking a severe toll on their trade, and it has become difficult even to recover the production costs in the current scenario.
A Steep Price Rise
Artisans said an effigy of Ravana, which could once be crafted for a mere Rs 300, now requires Rs 1,000 to produce. "The cost of these effigies has reached Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 per foot. A 20-foot effigy, which could be made at a cost between Rs 16,000 and Rs 20,000 last year, now costs between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000," said an artisan.
A Multi-Generational Craft
Artisans say the increasing costs of bamboo, jute sacks, rope, and labour have driven up their overall expenses. In Kuthrel village, the traditional craft of making Ravana effigies passed down through generations is now facing the brunt of inflation. Although the artisans have a desire to continue their work, the soaring costs are becoming an unbearable burden.
Anchal Sahu and Jitendra Sahu of the village have been crafting effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnada for the past 35 years. Anchal learned the skill from his father, Loman. Following Loman's death in 2004, he took on the responsibility of carrying forward this tradition.
He is busy making effigies day and night at his workshop to put the finishing touches on them. However, rising inflation has significantly increased the cost of production.
Spiralling Cost
Anchal said the cost of construction materials has increased by 25% to 30% over the last two to three years. "Bamboo, which previously cost Rs 120, is now priced at Rs 160. This year, approximately 600 bamboo poles are being used to construct the effigies," he said.
"Similarly, the price of jute sacking (burlap) has risen from Rs 110 to Rs 185 per kilogram. For the twine and rope used to bind the effigies, the cost has reached Rs 45,000 for 1.5 quintals. Furthermore, labour costs have climbed from a range of Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 to approximately Rs 1,70,000. Consequently, the artisans have been compelled to raise the prices of the effigies," he added.
Raw Material Costs Compound the Challenges
Currently, 25 to 30 artisans are working at Anchal's workshop in Kuthrel preparing 24 effigies of height ranging from 10 to 45 feet. The work pressure is so intense that, due to time constraints, orders for more than 23 additional effigies had to be turned down, Anchal said.
"The effigies crafted here are sent not only to Durg but also to Rajnandgaon and Gundardehi for the Ravana Dahan (the burning of Ravana effigies). Each effigy reflects the hard work, experience, and meticulous attention to detail of the artisans," he added.
The Plight of Effigy-Makers
Crafting these effigies, from constructing the bamboo framework to shaping Ravana's face and his massive overall form, requires days of hard work.
Veteran craftsman Krishna Ram Sahu said creating these effigies is not merely a source of livelihood for them, but a traditional art form passed down through generations.
"This craft demands both experience and skill. This is precisely why I am teaching the younger generation the techniques — tying the bamboo, erecting the framework, and giving the effigy its striking appearance — ensuring that this tradition is seamlessly passed on," he added.
Struggling to Sustain a Livelihood
Although rising costs and time constraints present new challenges for this traditional craft, the artisans remain committed to keeping it alive. While inflation has inevitably driven up the cost of Ravana effigies, the enthusiasm for Dussehra remains undiminished.
The artisans of Kuthrel continue to craft effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnada with the same dedication they have always shown. Despite mounting expenses, they remain determined to ensure that this age-old tradition is handed down to future generations, just as it was passed on to them.
Also Read