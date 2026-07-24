ETV Bharat / state

DU's Aditi Mahavidyalaya Asks Students To Stay Away From Protests, Shyam Lal College Backs Pradhan

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 22, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: With the CJP calling for a nationwide protest on Friday, Delhi University's Aditi Mahavidyalaya and Shyam Lal College have appealed to students to stay away from "any activity that disrupts law and order", and backed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, whose resignation is a key demand of the protesters.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Aditi Mahavidyalaya Acting Principal Neelam Rathi appealed to students to devote their energy and time to studies, research, innovation and constructive activities.

She urged students to stay away from "violent protests, vandalism, arson or any activity that disrupts law and order", saying violence was not the solution to any problem and that dialogue, constitutional methods and peaceful expression formed the foundation of a safe and prosperous future.

Rathi also asked students to express their views through peaceful, democratic and legal means, respect the guidance of parents, teachers and institutions, and refrain from sharing unverified or provocative content on social media. "Let us all resolve to make knowledge our greatest weapon, education our highest goal and nation-building our duty," she said.

Protesters led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) have been camping in the heart of Delhi since June 20, demanding accountability for the NEET paper leak and the resignation of Pradhan. On Monday, tens of thousands joined a protest march to Parliament spearheaded by the CJP. The protest witnessed violence and scores of protesters and police personnel were injured.