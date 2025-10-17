Durgapur Medical College Rape Survivor Discharged; Forensic Team Revisits Crime Scene
Police said that a forensic team revisited the crime scene in Paranganj jungle to collect additional samples
Published : October 17, 2025 at 8:52 PM IST
Durgapur: The second-year medical student of a private medical college in Durgapur, who was allegedly raped last week, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday. According to the hospital authorities, her condition is currently stable.
Meanwhile, the Asansol-Durgapur Police have refrained from disclosing full details of the ongoing investigation. On Friday, eight days after the incident, a forensic team revisited the crime scene in Paranganj jungle to collect additional samples.
The alleged rape occurred last Friday night, following which the survivor filed a complaint the same night. She was immediately admitted to the hospital, where she had been undergoing treatment for the past few days.
A press release issued by the medical college stated that the physical and mental condition of the student has been monitored. Following this, doctors recommended to discharge the student.
Asansol-Durgapur Police Deputy Commissioner (East) Abhishek Gupta said, "After taking six people into police custody and interrogating them, it was necessary for the forensic experts to visit the scene again based on the additional information that was obtained."
The father of the gang rape victim said he had sent his daughter to West Bengal, hoping to see her become a doctor. But now he has decided to ensure his daughter leaves the state.
He said, "I want a proper investigation into the incident. The culprits should be severely punished for what happened to my daughter. We will leave (West) Bengal for Odisha as soon as possible. We will never come back. No other girl from (West) Bengal should be a victim of a predator like my daughter."
He added, "I have been saying since yesterday that a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into this incident would be ideal. But that depends on the West Bengal government. (West Bengal Chief Minister) Mamata (Banerjee) didi is like my mother. Millions of kudos to her. If I have done something wrong, please forgive me as a son. Just try to give justice to my daughter. She is not just my daughter, but the daughter of India. If I have said anything wrong about Mamata didi, please forgive me as a son," the victim girl's father said in a choking voice.
The police have already arrested six people in the gang rape case. The alleged boyfriend of the victim was also arrested on Tuesday evening. The accused was taken into 10-day police custody on Wednesday on the orders of the Durgapur Subdistrict Court judge.
