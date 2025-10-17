ETV Bharat / state

Durgapur Medical College Rape Survivor Discharged; Forensic Team Revisits Crime Scene

Durgapur: The second-year medical student of a private medical college in Durgapur, who was allegedly raped last week, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday. According to the hospital authorities, her condition is currently stable.

Meanwhile, the Asansol-Durgapur Police have refrained from disclosing full details of the ongoing investigation. On Friday, eight days after the incident, a forensic team revisited the crime scene in Paranganj jungle to collect additional samples.

The alleged rape occurred last Friday night, following which the survivor filed a complaint the same night. She was immediately admitted to the hospital, where she had been undergoing treatment for the past few days.

A press release issued by the medical college stated that the physical and mental condition of the student has been monitored. Following this, doctors recommended to discharge the student.

Asansol-Durgapur Police Deputy Commissioner (East) Abhishek Gupta said, "After taking six people into police custody and interrogating them, it was necessary for the forensic experts to visit the scene again based on the additional information that was obtained."