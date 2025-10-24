ETV Bharat / state

Durgapur 'Gang-Rape': Victim Identifies Accused During Test Identification Parade

Durgapur: The Test Identification (TI) parade of the six arrested accused in the gang-rape of a second-year medical student of a private medical college and hospital in Durgapur of West Bengal was conducted on Friday in the presence of judicial and police officers.

During the TI parade, the survivor, who hails from Odisha, identified the principal perpetrator of the sexual assault from among the six accused. According to police sources, the young medical student also identified the remaining accused and reportedly described the roles played by each of them on the night of the crime.

Officials said her statement during the TI parade will play a crucial role when charges are formally framed in court. The horrific incident occurred on the night of October 10 in a forested area just outside the campus, sending shockwaves through the student community and drawing widespread public outrage.