Durgapur Gang Rape Accused Taken To Crime Spot For Reconstruction
A joint team of personnel from the New Township and Durgapur Police Stations was present during the entire operation, in which some locals were questioned.
Published : October 14, 2025 at 10:52 AM IST|
Updated : October 14, 2025 at 9:49 PM IST
Kolkata: The five accused in the second-year medical student gang rape in Durgapur were taken to the spot on Tuesday to reconstruct the crime scene and to their respective houses for further investigation, police said.
A senior official of the Asansol Durgapur Commissionerate said, "The accused were taken to the forest adjacent to the Kalibari crematorium in Paranganj, located near the gate of the IQ City Medical College Hospital, where the victim studies. Additionally, two accused — Sheikh Riazuddin and Sheikh Nasiruddin — were taken to their home in Bijra village for investigation."
Police believe that evidence related to the crime may be found in the houses of the arrested persons, apart from multiple clues. A joint team from the New Township and Durgapur Police Stations was present during the entire operation, in which some locals were also questioned. The accused will be taken for medical examination in the afternoon, police said.
The official further said that of the accused, one is a former security guard of the private college, while another works in a hospital, the other is a temporary employee of a local municipality, and the fourth is unemployed. The police have not received any information about the fifth accused yet.
The second-year student hailing from Odisha's Jaleswar was allegedly raped by some men outside the campus of the private medical college in Durgapur on Friday night when she went out with one of her friends for dinner.
On Monday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi spoke over the phone with the victim, her mother and Odisha State Commission for Women chairperson, Shobhana Mohanty, who is currently present in Bengal. During the conversation, the Majhi comforted the victim, saying, "Don't worry, the Odisha government stands firmly with you."
Majhi wished the victim a speedy recovery and assured her that all necessary arrangements would be made for her education and rehabilitation. He reiterated the state government's commitment to ensure that the culprits are punished at the earliest.
Speaking to her mother, the Majhi said his government would continue its efforts to ensure that the accused receive exemplary and swift punishment. Majhi advised Mohanty to maintain constant coordination with the West Bengal government and to take all possible steps to secure speedy justice for the victim. He emphasised that all available forums would be used to build pressure for immediate action.
Earlier, the father of the victim said he would take her back to Odisha once she records her statement before a judicial magistrate. He also met the West Bengal Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, who assured him that he would arrange the transport facility for the victim. Adhikari also told him that he would talk to Odisha CM, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other BJP leaders to ensure that all necessary arrangements are made in Odisha.
The BJP leader further asked the victim's father whether he had received any call from the West Bengal Chief Minister. In response, the victim's father said, "We spoke to the Chief Minister of Odisha. But there was no talk with the Chief Minister of West Bengal."
Later Tuesday evening, the police arrested the victim’s friend, with whom she had gone out, making it the sixth arrest in the case.
[With agency inputs]
Also Read