Durgapur Gang Rape Accused Taken To Crime Spot For Reconstruction

Kolkata: The five accused in the second-year medical student gang rape in Durgapur were taken to the spot on Tuesday to reconstruct the crime scene and to their respective houses for further investigation, police said.

A senior official of the Asansol Durgapur Commissionerate said, "The accused were taken to the forest adjacent to the Kalibari crematorium in Paranganj, located near the gate of the IQ City Medical College Hospital, where the victim studies. Additionally, two accused — Sheikh Riazuddin and Sheikh Nasiruddin — were taken to their home in Bijra village for investigation."

Police believe that evidence related to the crime may be found in the houses of the arrested persons, apart from multiple clues. A joint team from the New Township and Durgapur Police Stations was present during the entire operation, in which some locals were also questioned. The accused will be taken for medical examination in the afternoon, police said.

The official further said that of the accused, one is a former security guard of the private college, while another works in a hospital, the other is a temporary employee of a local municipality, and the fourth is unemployed. The police have not received any information about the fifth accused yet.

The second-year student hailing from Odisha's Jaleswar was allegedly raped by some men outside the campus of the private medical college in Durgapur on Friday night when she went out with one of her friends for dinner.

On Monday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi spoke over the phone with the victim, her mother and Odisha State Commission for Women chairperson, Shobhana Mohanty, who is currently present in Bengal. During the conversation, the Majhi comforted the victim, saying, "Don't worry, the Odisha government stands firmly with you."