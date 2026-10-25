ETV Bharat / state

Durga Puja Stampede: Kolkata Police To Question Its Personnel On Duty At Chorbagan

Kolkata: The stampede at the pandal of Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee in central Kolkata that claimed 19 lives has prompted Lalbazar, the Kolkata police headquarters, to place its personnel under scrutiny for any lapses in response.

Sources in Lalbazar said a comprehensive list of officials and police personnel who were on crowd management duties at Chorbagan on the evening of October 19 has been prepared for questioning, which is set to begin on Monday.

"We have already received a detailed report and a list of on-duty officers on that day. We will now question them," a Kolkata police official said.

Police sources said the questioning will focus on several key areas, such as which personnel were assigned to the entry and exit points of the pandal, and why the security and crowd control strategy failed when faced with an overwhelming influx of visitors.

Furthermore, the inquiry will also examine whether there was any negligence on the part of any officer or personnel. All of them on the list will be summoned to Lalbazar for interrogation.

Meanwhile, the State Human Rights Commission has already initiated suo motu proceedings in the disaster. It is highly likely that a hearing will be held at the Commission next week, and the police officers investigating the incident may be required to appear before it.

Representatives of the Commission may also speak with the families of the deceased to examine the causes of the incident and hear from those affected.