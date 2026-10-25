Durga Puja Stampede: Kolkata Police To Question Its Personnel On Duty At Chorbagan
The interrogation will focus on which personnel were assigned to the pandal's entry and exit points and why the security and crowd control strategy failed.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
Kolkata: The stampede at the pandal of Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee in central Kolkata that claimed 19 lives has prompted Lalbazar, the Kolkata police headquarters, to place its personnel under scrutiny for any lapses in response.
Sources in Lalbazar said a comprehensive list of officials and police personnel who were on crowd management duties at Chorbagan on the evening of October 19 has been prepared for questioning, which is set to begin on Monday.
"We have already received a detailed report and a list of on-duty officers on that day. We will now question them," a Kolkata police official said.
Police sources said the questioning will focus on several key areas, such as which personnel were assigned to the entry and exit points of the pandal, and why the security and crowd control strategy failed when faced with an overwhelming influx of visitors.
Furthermore, the inquiry will also examine whether there was any negligence on the part of any officer or personnel. All of them on the list will be summoned to Lalbazar for interrogation.
Meanwhile, the State Human Rights Commission has already initiated suo motu proceedings in the disaster. It is highly likely that a hearing will be held at the Commission next week, and the police officers investigating the incident may be required to appear before it.
Representatives of the Commission may also speak with the families of the deceased to examine the causes of the incident and hear from those affected.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday visited the family of Kalpana Jana, one of the victims, in Ramnagar of Purba Medinipur and handed over financial assistance to the bereaved family.
Speaking to the media, Adhikari said he had visited the homes of all 17 victims from the state who lost their lives in the incident, adding that arrangements had been made to extend assistance to the remaining two families in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.
"Seventeen people from West Bengal lost their lives. Today, I have completed visiting their homes. The remaining two cases are from Muzaffarpur. I am sending Minister Umesh Rai there with the compensation," Adhikari said.
He also visited the family of Bikas Bhattacharya, another victim of the stampede, in Howrah on the same day to hand over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family as financial assistance.
Adhikari emphasised the government's responsibility to stand by the bereaved families during their difficult time, acknowledging that financial assistance could not compensate for the loss of their loved ones.
He assured the affected families of the government's support and said efforts would be made to assist them in every possible way.
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