ETV Bharat / state

Durga Puja Pass Irregularities: Ex-Bengal Minister Indranil Sen Sent To 13-Day Police Remand

A file photo of Indranil Sen. ( IANS )

Kolkata: Former West Bengal minister Indranil Sen, who was arrested by Kolkata Police a day earlier in connection with alleged irregularities in issuing special passes during the Durga Puja, has been remanded to 13-day police custody by a Kolkata court on Thursday.

Sen was produced before the Bankshall Court under tight security by the police to seek custody for interrogation. During the hearing, a joint investigative team from Lalbazar and the Bowbazar police stations emphasised the need to determine whether the case is limited solely to the sale of these passes or if it extends further.

Investigators are also trying to find how the passes were procured, the channels used to distribute them to buyers, and whether any intermediaries were involved in the process. Sen allegedly leveraged the high demand for VIP tickets to orchestrate an illegal scheme to procure special passes for various pujas through illicit means and sell them at inflated prices. In this process, he swindled large sums of money from many puja enthusiasts and the public. Investigators are now scrutinising every stage of the financial transactions to determine the full scope of the irregularity, identify which puja passes were involved, and ascertain the number of people affected by the alleged fraud.