Durga Puja Pass Irregularities: Ex-Bengal Minister Indranil Sen Sent To 13-Day Police Remand
The investigating team emphasised before the court the need to determine whether the case is limited to the sale of these passes or extends further.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 6:25 PM IST
Kolkata: Former West Bengal minister Indranil Sen, who was arrested by Kolkata Police a day earlier in connection with alleged irregularities in issuing special passes during the Durga Puja, has been remanded to 13-day police custody by a Kolkata court on Thursday.
Sen was produced before the Bankshall Court under tight security by the police to seek custody for interrogation. During the hearing, a joint investigative team from Lalbazar and the Bowbazar police stations emphasised the need to determine whether the case is limited solely to the sale of these passes or if it extends further.
Investigators are also trying to find how the passes were procured, the channels used to distribute them to buyers, and whether any intermediaries were involved in the process.
Sen allegedly leveraged the high demand for VIP tickets to orchestrate an illegal scheme to procure special passes for various pujas through illicit means and sell them at inflated prices. In this process, he swindled large sums of money from many puja enthusiasts and the public.
Investigators are now scrutinising every stage of the financial transactions to determine the full scope of the irregularity, identify which puja passes were involved, and ascertain the number of people affected by the alleged fraud.
The police are seeking to determine where the proceeds from the sale of these passes were deposited, who ultimately received the funds, and whether any other individuals benefited financially from this scheme. Investigators believe that interrogating the accused may reveal further leads regarding these transactions.
Another key question before the police is whether Sen was operating this scheme alone, or if a larger syndicate lies behind it. Notably, following Sen's arrest, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari targeted Mamata Banerjee in connection with the matter.
"This could have happened with the direct patronage of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and she might even have had a share! He didn't just profit from it alone but ensured others benefited too," he added.
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