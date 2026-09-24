Durga Puja 2026 In Bengal: 'Chokkhu Daan' Of Goddess Durga By PM Modi, Beach Festival In Digha
This year, Durga Puja festivities will begin in West Bengal from Mahalaya itself with a grand roadshow in Kolkata along Red Road to Eden Gardens.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Kolkata: The state government is planning elaborate arrangements to make the first Durga Puja following the change of power in Bengal memorable. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the festivities on Mahalaya by performing the ceremonial 'Chokkhu Daan' (painting of the eyes) ritual of Goddess Durga at Eden Gardens.
Also, for the first time in the state's history, a beach festival will be inaugurated on the sands of Digha on the evening of 'Panchami'. ‘Maha-bhog’ will be offered during the occasion and beneficiaries of 'Annapurna Yojana' from across the state will participate here.
The final blueprint for this mega event was drawn up at the Nabanna conference hall in the presence of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday.
Reports indicate that a grand roadshow will be held on the streets of Kolkata on the afternoon of Mahalaya, marking the beginning of the auspicious Devipaksha. The procession will move along Red Road and conclude at Eden Gardens, where the main event will be held following which, Bengal will immerse itself in the festive spirit.
The celebrations will not be confined to Kolkata alone but equal importance will be given to the districts. Special events are being organised in Bankura, Bishnupur, Nandigram, Siliguri, Durgapur, and Berhampore.
The 'Maha-bhog' for Goddess Durga will be prepared and subsequently distributed to various parts of the state. To celebrate 'Nari Shakti' (women's power), women will form a unique human chain on the Digha beach, creating the shape of West Bengal's geographical map through this formation.
At the high-level meeting to finalise the blueprint for executing the mega celebrations at Nabanna conference hall, a comprehensive plan was presented to the Chief Minister through a PowerPoint presentation. Detailed discussions were held on the expected turnout at mega event, crowd management strategies, and the overall outline of the festival across the state.
A senior official at Nabanna said, "This is the first Durga Puja since the BJP government took office in the state. Consequently, the government is determined to elevate this festival to a whole new level on the global stage, and arrangements have been made accordingly."
This preparatory meeting at Nabanna serves as a proof of the state government's firm resolve to give Bengal's premier festival a global dimension and expand the scope of participation across the districts.
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