ETV Bharat / state

Durga Puja 2026 In Bengal: 'Chokkhu Daan' Of Goddess Durga By PM Modi, Beach Festival In Digha

Kolkata: The state government is planning elaborate arrangements to make the first Durga Puja following the change of power in Bengal memorable. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the festivities on Mahalaya by performing the ceremonial 'Chokkhu Daan' (painting of the eyes) ritual of Goddess Durga at Eden Gardens.

Also, for the first time in the state's history, a beach festival will be inaugurated on the sands of Digha on the evening of 'Panchami'. ‘Maha-bhog’ will be offered during the occasion and beneficiaries of 'Annapurna Yojana' from across the state will participate here.

The final blueprint for this mega event was drawn up at the Nabanna conference hall in the presence of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday.

Reports indicate that a grand roadshow will be held on the streets of Kolkata on the afternoon of Mahalaya, marking the beginning of the auspicious Devipaksha. The procession will move along Red Road and conclude at Eden Gardens, where the main event will be held following which, Bengal will immerse itself in the festive spirit.

The celebrations will not be confined to Kolkata alone but equal importance will be given to the districts. Special events are being organised in Bankura, Bishnupur, Nandigram, Siliguri, Durgapur, and Berhampore.