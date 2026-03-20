ETV Bharat / state

10-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Being Scolded By Elder Brother In Chhattisgarh's Durg

Durg: A 10-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide after being scolded by her brother in Chhattisgarh's Durg.

Initial police investigation revealed that the siblings had an argument over something. The girl's elder brother scolded her and enraged over it, she went into another room and reportedly took her own life. The girl's family rushed her girl to a where doctors declared her dead. The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for postmortem.

The incident occurred on Thursday. The girl lived with her parents and brother in Ganesh Nagar, Durg. Her parents were not at home when the incident occurred. The deceased's father is a driver, and her mother works in a salon. Both of them were at work when the incident occurred, said police.