10-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Being Scolded By Elder Brother In Chhattisgarh's Durg
The girl's elder brother scolded her and enraged over it, she went into another room and reportedly took her own life, said police.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 10:45 PM IST
Durg: A 10-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide after being scolded by her brother in Chhattisgarh's Durg.
Initial police investigation revealed that the siblings had an argument over something. The girl's elder brother scolded her and enraged over it, she went into another room and reportedly took her own life. The girl's family rushed her girl to a where doctors declared her dead. The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for postmortem.
The incident occurred on Thursday. The girl lived with her parents and brother in Ganesh Nagar, Durg. Her parents were not at home when the incident occurred. The deceased's father is a driver, and her mother works in a salon. Both of them were at work when the incident occurred, said police.
"The incident occurred under Jamul police station area of Durg. A 10-year-old girl took her own life. A family dispute led her to take the extreme step. Police have sent the body for postmortem and are investigating the case," Sukhnandan Rathore, ASP, Durg
This incident in Durg has raised concerns about children and their sensitivity towards trivial issues.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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