ETV Bharat / state

Durg POCSO Court Awards Death Penalty To Man Convicted Of Raping And Murdering 6-Year-Old Girl

Durg: A special POCSO court in Durg has sentenced Somesh Yadav to death for the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl. The Additional Sessions Judge, Fourth FTSC, Special POCSO Court, Durg, pronounced the verdict on September 10, 2026, after finding the accused guilty.

The case falls under the jurisdiction of Mohan Nagar police station. On April 6, 2025, police received information about the girl, aged six years and three months, going missing. Police immediately launched a search operation. The girl was recovered from a vehicle by a police team and rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Durg Police began investigating the case. Police secured the crime scene and collected DNA, biological, medical, CCTV, and other electronic evidence. After arresting the accused, police recovered relevant objects based on information in his memorandum. The prosecution presented scientific evidence, including FSF and DNA examination reports, before the court.

The court awarded the death penalty under Section 6(1) of the POCSO Act and Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with a fine of Rs 5,000 under each section. Under Section 238(a), the court also awarded five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000. All the sentences will run concurrently.