ETV Bharat / state

Two Men Accused Of Raping Minor Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Durg

Durg: Two men, accused in the rape of a minor surrendered, before a fast-track court in Chhattisgarh's Durg on Friday.

Police said one of the accused is a PWD contractor and had been absconding since the FIR had been filed in the case on January 30.

The accused had fled as soon as the case was registered at the Bhilai Women's Police Station on January 30. Police have already arrested four accused while the remaining two were constantly changing locations and trying to evade arrest. However, due to continued police pressure and mounting pressure, both finally surrendered before the court.

The case came to light when the victim, now an adult, filed a complaint at the Durg women's police station on January 30, accompanied by her mother. According to the report, the assaults began in April 2018 when she was just 14 years old and continued until October 2025. The accused exploited her vulnerability by dangling the lure of employment, repeatedly assaulting her individually and in groups, she stated in the complaint.