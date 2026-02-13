Two Men Accused Of Raping Minor Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Durg
The accused had been absconding since the police registered an FIR in the case on January 30.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST
Durg: Two men, accused in the rape of a minor surrendered, before a fast-track court in Chhattisgarh's Durg on Friday.
Police said one of the accused is a PWD contractor and had been absconding since the FIR had been filed in the case on January 30.
The accused had fled as soon as the case was registered at the Bhilai Women's Police Station on January 30. Police have already arrested four accused while the remaining two were constantly changing locations and trying to evade arrest. However, due to continued police pressure and mounting pressure, both finally surrendered before the court.
The case came to light when the victim, now an adult, filed a complaint at the Durg women's police station on January 30, accompanied by her mother. According to the report, the assaults began in April 2018 when she was just 14 years old and continued until October 2025. The accused exploited her vulnerability by dangling the lure of employment, repeatedly assaulting her individually and in groups, she stated in the complaint.
Police registered the case under sections 65(1) and 70(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with sections 6 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The victim described enduring severe mental and physical trauma throughout the ordeal, which persisted even after she reached adulthood without securing the promised job.
Investigators said that the accused systematically groomed the girl, starting with the first rape when she was 14. They maintained control through false assurances of a job at the PWD, leading to multiple instances of gangrape. The victim's decision to come forward stemmed from the betrayal, as no job materialized despite years of abuse.
Recently, the victim mustered courage to approach the women's police station and file a written complaint with evidence. Police immediately initiated action. So far, four accused have been arrested, and two have surrendered in court.
ASP Manishanker Chandra stated that the investigation into the case is on and all necessary steps will be taken to ensure justice for the victim. "Due to the prompt action taken by the police, the legal process is now moving forward rapidly," he said.
