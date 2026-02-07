ETV Bharat / state

Man Assaults Two-And-A-Half-Year-Old Child With Axe Over Petty Issue In Chhattisgarh's Durg

Durg: An elderly man assaulted a two-and-a-half-year-old child injuring him critically over a petty issue at Joratarai village under Utai police station in Chhattisgarh's Durg district.

According to locals and police, the accused Pardeshi Devangan (65) assaulted the victim with an axe injuring him critically. Police said, the child was playing on the premises of Devangan's residence in the village. Enraged over this, Devangan asked the child to leave. But the child refused to comply. Devangan then picked up an axe and attacked the child on his head.

The child was left bleeding profusely and was rushed to a private hospital near the village by locals where his condition remains extremely critical. Soon after the incident, Utai police detained the accused. A police officer said during interrogation, Devangan showed no remorse for his action. He said the accused is being questioned further to ascertain whether he nursed a grudge with the child or his family.