Man Assaults Two-And-A-Half-Year-Old Child With Axe Over Petty Issue In Chhattisgarh's Durg
Police said the accused assaulted the child after he refused to stop playing at his house.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 10:32 PM IST
Durg: An elderly man assaulted a two-and-a-half-year-old child injuring him critically over a petty issue at Joratarai village under Utai police station in Chhattisgarh's Durg district.
According to locals and police, the accused Pardeshi Devangan (65) assaulted the victim with an axe injuring him critically. Police said, the child was playing on the premises of Devangan's residence in the village. Enraged over this, Devangan asked the child to leave. But the child refused to comply. Devangan then picked up an axe and attacked the child on his head.
The child was left bleeding profusely and was rushed to a private hospital near the village by locals where his condition remains extremely critical. Soon after the incident, Utai police detained the accused. A police officer said during interrogation, Devangan showed no remorse for his action. He said the accused is being questioned further to ascertain whether he nursed a grudge with the child or his family.
Meanwhile, locals demanded the harshest possible punishment for Devangan. They said the child was playing, and if Devangan was upset, he could have called the victim's family and asked them to take him home. The victim's family, in a shock after the incident too demanded the strictest punishment for Devangan.
Meanwhile, police said a case has been registered and the incident is being investigated.
Also Read
Boy Beaten To Death Over Petty Issue In UP's Unnao, Police Claims He Died By Suicide