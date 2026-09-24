ETV Bharat / state

Duo Nabbed From Bengal's Malbazar For Supplying Fake Certificates To Afghan National

Malbazar: Two people were arrested from the Malbazar area of West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district for providing fake certificates to an Afghan national, police said on Wednesday.

Police said Syed Belal was arrested on September 18 from Kalimpong. During interrogation, he disclosed that he possessed a fake Aadhaar card and PAN card.

Various certificates issued by the Malbazar Municipality — ranging from birth to death certificates — had been used to fabricate these identity documents, police said.

Soon, a police team was sent to Malbazar in search of the culprit behind the racket. With assistance from the local police, a man called Prasenjit Dutta, who was responsible for issuing birth and death certificates for the Malbazar Municipality, was identified.

However, he was suspended following several complaints. The police took him into custody, suspecting his possible role in the Afghan national's case.