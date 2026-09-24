Duo Nabbed From Bengal's Malbazar For Supplying Fake Certificates To Afghan National
The accused are Prasenjit Dutta and Askam Khan. Dutta was responsible for issuing birth and death certificates for Malbazar Municipality and was suspended following complaints.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
Malbazar: Two people were arrested from the Malbazar area of West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district for providing fake certificates to an Afghan national, police said on Wednesday.
Police said Syed Belal was arrested on September 18 from Kalimpong. During interrogation, he disclosed that he possessed a fake Aadhaar card and PAN card.
Various certificates issued by the Malbazar Municipality — ranging from birth to death certificates — had been used to fabricate these identity documents, police said.
Soon, a police team was sent to Malbazar in search of the culprit behind the racket. With assistance from the local police, a man called Prasenjit Dutta, who was responsible for issuing birth and death certificates for the Malbazar Municipality, was identified.
However, he was suspended following several complaints. The police took him into custody, suspecting his possible role in the Afghan national's case.
Following Dutta's arrest, Aslam Khan, a resident of Metelli Police Station, was also taken into custody. While the police have not yet disclosed his specific role in the incident, sources indicate that Khan was involved in the creation of forged certificates.
The Kalimpong police had also brought the prime accused, Syed Belal, along with them for the identification of Dutta. Upon arriving in Malbazar, he suddenly fell ill and was initially taken to Mangalbari and subsequently to the Malbazar Super Speciality Hospital for treatment. He was discharged from the hospital shortly thereafter.
Later, the trio was transported to Kalimpong in two vehicles, accompanied by personnel from the Malbazar Police Station.
"Everyone can see that the current government will not spare anyone, and such crackdowns will continue," local BJP leader and lawyer Suman Sikdar said.
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