Duo Killed, Six Injured As Car Ploughs Into Fairground In Ranchi
The driver attempted to abandon the vehicle and flee before being surrounded by the crowd. Despite this, he managed to escape and remains at large.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 1:24 PM IST
Ranchi: Two people were killed, and six others were injured when a car lost control and ploughed into several visitors at the Dol fair being held under the Tatisilwe police station of Jharkhand's Ranchi, police said on Sunday.
Police said the accident on Saturday night led to a stampede within the fairground in which several people were injured. Locals immediately rushed to the spot to assist the injured.
Eyewitnesses say the car was travelling at an extremely high speed when the driver lost control and it hurtled into the throng of fairgoers, in which two people died on the spot. Immediately after the crash, the driver attempted to abandon the vehicle and flee before being surrounded by the crowd. Despite this, he managed to escape and remains at large.
Hansa Oraon, in charge of Tatisilwe police station, confirmed the death of two people and injury to several others in the incident. "All the injured have been admitted to a hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. The vehicle involved in the collision has been seized by the police. Efforts are underway to restore normalcy at the fair," he added.
Following the incident, the crowd took to the streets protesting the incident. They blocked the Tatisilwe road, placing the bodies of the deceased in the middle of it, which affected the vehicular movements. Till the last update received, a police team has reached the spot and is making efforts to bring the situation under control.
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