ETV Bharat / state

Duo Killed, Six Injured As Car Ploughs Into Fairground In Ranchi

Ranchi: Two people were killed, and six others were injured when a car lost control and ploughed into several visitors at the Dol fair being held under the Tatisilwe police station of Jharkhand's Ranchi, police said on Sunday.

Police said the accident on Saturday night led to a stampede within the fairground in which several people were injured. Locals immediately rushed to the spot to assist the injured.

Eyewitnesses say the car was travelling at an extremely high speed when the driver lost control and it hurtled into the throng of fairgoers, in which two people died on the spot. Immediately after the crash, the driver attempted to abandon the vehicle and flee before being surrounded by the crowd. Despite this, he managed to escape and remains at large.