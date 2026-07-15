ETV Bharat / state

Duo Held From Bihar's Nalanda For Duping Wife Of Punjab CM's Bodyguard

The accused being taken by police following their arrest. ( ETV Bharat )

Nalanda: Two people were arrested from Bihar's Nalanda for duping the wife of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's bodyguard of Rs 12 lakh under "digital arrest", police said on Wednesday.

The incident dates back to 2024, when Manjit Kaur had filed a complaint with the Patiala Cyber ​​Police, stating that cyber criminals coerced her into transferring a total of Rs 12 lakh to various bank accounts by keeping her under "digital arrest" for a week. Subsequently, the police launched a technical investigation.

During the investigation, two gang members were arrested from West Bengal's Kolkata and Jharkhand's Jamtara. Interrogation and seized documents from the accused revealed that the proceeds of the fraud had been transferred to the bank accounts of two youths from Nalanda.

Subsequently, the Punjab Police, with help from Nalanda Police, arrested Mukesh Kumar of Bhainsasur under the Laheri police station area of ​​Bihar Sharif and Vishal Bharti of Hospital Chowk. Police claim the gang has committed cyber fraud worth approximately Rs five crore across the country, and the investigation into the exact amount is ongoing.