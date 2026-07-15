Duo Held From Bihar's Nalanda For Duping Wife Of Punjab CM's Bodyguard
The incident dates back to 2024, when Manjit Kaur filed a complaint stating she was coerced into transferring Rs 12 lakh to various bank accounts.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 12:45 PM IST
Nalanda: Two people were arrested from Bihar's Nalanda for duping the wife of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's bodyguard of Rs 12 lakh under "digital arrest", police said on Wednesday.
The incident dates back to 2024, when Manjit Kaur had filed a complaint with the Patiala Cyber Police, stating that cyber criminals coerced her into transferring a total of Rs 12 lakh to various bank accounts by keeping her under "digital arrest" for a week. Subsequently, the police launched a technical investigation.
During the investigation, two gang members were arrested from West Bengal's Kolkata and Jharkhand's Jamtara. Interrogation and seized documents from the accused revealed that the proceeds of the fraud had been transferred to the bank accounts of two youths from Nalanda.
Subsequently, the Punjab Police, with help from Nalanda Police, arrested Mukesh Kumar of Bhainsasur under the Laheri police station area of Bihar Sharif and Vishal Bharti of Hospital Chowk. Police claim the gang has committed cyber fraud worth approximately Rs five crore across the country, and the investigation into the exact amount is ongoing.
Interrogation of the duo revealed that both accused were in contact with a major cyber fraud network based in Delhi. The gang received the proceeds of the fraud in their bank accounts, and the duo was paid a commission of approximately 2% of the total amount, police said.
The duo underwent medical examinations at Bihar Sharif Sadar Hospital before Punjab Police took them on transit remand after completing legal formalities. "The gang is active in several states. Preliminary investigations indicate that the gang has committed cyber fraud worth around Rs 5 crore. However, an investigation is underway to find out the actual amount involved in the fraud as well as the roles of other members linked to the network," an official of Punjab police said.
Punjab police sub-inspector Hartendra Singh and constable Navneet Singh were involved in the operation. Investigation agencies are now probing the involvement of other gang members as well as bank accounts and financial transactions.
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